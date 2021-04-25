Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule





NASCAR heads to the wildest and most unpredictable superspeedway pack racing track in Talladega, Alabama. Expect bumper-to-bumper racing and a handful crazy crashes including “The Big One” as drivers navigate multiple lanes on the 2.66 mile trajectory. You could probably safely bet a Ford wins as the blue oval has triumphed in 12 of the past 17 Cup races at Talladega Superspeedway, but given that the 2021 season has so far gone with only one repeat winner in nine races, and not by the best driver yet this season, Denny Hamlin is the best bet to expect the unexpected. Here’s all the information you need to prepare for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway: START TIME: 2 p.m. ET. (1 p.m. local) TV:Fox. The pre-race broadcast starts at 1.30 pm. ET (12:30 p.m. CT) on Fox. RADIO:Motor Racing Networkand SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. STREAMING:Fox Sports Go(must have a TV provider) and the FOX Sports Go app plus other streaming services. RACE DISTANCE: 188 laps around the 2.66 mile circuit for a total of 500.08 miles. STEP LENGTHS (laps per stage):Phase 1:60, Phase 2:60, Phase 3:68. MORE NASCAR: LAST TIME: Denny Hamlin led 26 laps in the 2020 playoff race messiest and longest race in Talladega history, with three overtime and 13 cautions, two more than the record. Hamlin beat then-Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones by 0.086 seconds. And in the spring 2020 race, held in June, Ryan Blaney led 63 rounds, beating Ricky Stenhouse Jr. by a miniscule 0.007 seconds for his second consecutive victory in Talladega. QUALIFYING:There was no qualifying on the track for this race. Instead, NASCAR used a performance metric to determine the setup: 25 percent: drivers ending on the previous race

25 percent: Car owners finished on the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: fastest lap of the previous race QUEUE: Two-time Talladega winner Denny Hamlin, who has climbed to eight top five finishes in the first nine races of 2021, will start on pole alongside Joey Logano, who has three career wins at Talladega. Here is the setup for the GEICO 500 (with the car number in brackets): 1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota 2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford 3. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota 4. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet 5. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet 6. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota 7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford 8. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet 9. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota 10. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford 11. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet 12. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet 13. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford 14. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford 15. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet 16. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford 17. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet 18. (42) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet 19. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet 20. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet 21. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford 22. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet 23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford 24. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota 25. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford 26. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet 27. (41) Cole Custer, Ford 28. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford 29. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet 30. (38) Anthony Alfredo, Ford 31. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford 32. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet 33. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet 34. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet 35. (28) Joey Gase, Ford 36. (52) Josh Bilicki, Ford 37. (15) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet 38. (16) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet 39. (96) Harrison Burton, Toyota 40. (66) Timmy Hill, Ford Follow Horrow on Twitter@EllenJHorrow.







