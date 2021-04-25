Jahvaree Ritzie, Rara Dillworth Among Freshman Performances In UNC Football Game

UNC football head coach Mack Brown didn’t mince words on Saturday when it came to Jahvaree Ritzie, Kernersville’s former four-star freshman defensive tackle who debuted in Saturday spring game.

Jahvaree Ritzie will really help us, said Brown. I saw him play a few plays today, and he’s going to help us out soon. He could already play. He certainly doesn’t look like a high school student.

Ritzie, who played at Glenn High School before enrolling at UNC early January, had already earned praise during spring training for his strength, athleticism, and pass-rush ability.

And the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive tackle brought that momentum to Kenan Stadium on Saturday.

Mainly playing against the UNC’s first team offensive line, Ritzie picked up three tackles and had an impressive tackle for loss, rushing into the backfield to roll back DJ Jones for a loss of two.

The Ritzies performance has been welcome to Brown and his coaching staff, who have made it clear over the past month that they want UNC to build elite depth in the offensive and defensive lines.

With proven veterans like Raymond Vohasek and Tomari Fox on the defensive line and a group of improving young talents, including Ritzie and fellow freshman Keeshawn Silver, who dealt with a sore ankle and tackled once on Saturday, the latter group is slowly getting to that level. to.

I think it gets better and better, Brown said.

Along with Ritzie and Silver, 10 other freshmen made their public debut for UNC football in the spring game on Saturday. Here are three more classes of 2021 recruits who stood out in the scrimmage.

LB Rara Dillworth

It’s no coincidence that Glenn made his deepest NCHSAA play-off run in school history in 2019, the same season that Ritzie started with the defensive lineman and Raneiria Rara Dillworth with the outside linebacker.

Dillworth got just as much buzz as his former high school teammate Ritzie on Saturday when he recorded three total tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss (including a strikingly worthy tag team in which he and freshman linebacker Power Echols stuffed receding British Brooks for a six-foot loss. ).

I am so proud of the way they played, said junior linebacker Eugene Asante.

Echols, who also had four tackles and a pass break-up, is a stocky tackler at six feet and 220 pounds. At 6-2 and 205 pounds, Dillworth is more of a sideline plane, and Brown said this is a particularly valuable skill in a modern college football era full of fast-paced attacking plays to get weapons into space.

He’s getting from here to there so fast, Brown said of Dillworth. If there’s a speeding ticket, I’ve seen him run over and over again this spring. You can’t just make that stuff up.

RB Caleb Hood

Ty Chandler, the transfer from Tennessee, remains a first teamer, and junior Josh Henderson was the UNC’s most prolific on Saturday with six carries for 33 yards and a touchdown, all on a single drive.

But converted quarterback Caleb Hood showed some blowout too, with eight carries for 33 yards while at work with the second teams running at the top. The former Richmond Senior star had two separate 12-yard carriers and impressed UNC staff with two or three really impressive cuts, Brown said.

Hood is UNC’s toughest running back at 5 feet-11 and 230 pounds. His debut wasn’t perfect, dropping a pass and five of his eight carries went for two or less yards, but Brown was satisfied with Hoods’ dress rehearsal on the position, even comparing it to another recent position switch at UNC.

It will be a lot of fun watching him, because every snap he takes in his transition from quarterback to running back, he will get better, Brown said. I compare him to the Chazz Surratt experiment.

WR Kobe Paysour

On Drake Maye’s first unofficial snap as a Tar Heel, he fell back on a play-action pass and threw a deep ball to receiver Kobe Paysour, who flew over the field to the right sidelines.

The pass was well defended and cut, but Maye’s willingness to take such an immediate risk was a nod to his confidence in Paysour, who caught 42 touchdowns in his last two seasons at Kings Mountain.

Indeed, Paysour became the target of freshman quarterback Maye two more times on their next possession. He caught an 11m slope to get to the 12m line, and on the next click worked his way freely to the right corner of the end zone before dropping a potential touchdown pass from Maye.

Still, with three goals and one catch, Paysour was the UNC’s most prolific freshman in a scrimmage predominantly dominated by first-team receivers. Neither Gavin Blackwell nor JJ Jones caught a pass on Saturday; Maye targeted each of them once, with Jones pulling a pass-interference penalty.

We really like those three youngsters, Brown said, and later added the receivers and other position groups like Walk Back: What we have now is a lot of really good players out there. We need to find out who those greats are who can help us win every game.

Chapel Fowler is a recruitment reporter for The Fayetteville Observer and the USA TODAY Network.