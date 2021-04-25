Blue Jays Roundup: Baseball, golf, tennis, they all compete on Saturday

After braving 1930s temps, snow flurries and a 6-3 defeat to Bismarck High Friday night, the Jays recovered with a dominant 8-1 win over West Fargo. The win was the first of the season for the Jays, setting the team record at 1-5.

Zoe Elhard earned the Packers’ lone win, beating Cora Wolsky 6-4, 3-6, 10-2 in third place in singles. Wolsky bounced back in the doubles where she and her partner Olivia Schriock defeated Reet Goyal and Anna Montpleiser in three sets.

“I am happy with the way the girls recovered from a severe loss last night,” said Paul Olson, Blue Jay’s head coach. “We got contributions from everyone in the line-up.”

Mya Henderson and Grace LeFevre dropped the first set in No. 3 doubles, but fought back to take the 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win. Bria Nieswaag did not appear on Friday evening, but had a solid victory in sixth place in the singles. Nieswaag defeated Anna Montpleiser 6-3, 6-3.

Olson said Olivia Schriock had a good day in both singles and doubles, and the girls at the top – Lauryn Hibl and Phoebe Olson – did what the Jays needed.

“We still have a lot of things to work on, but it’s nice to have a team win, where each varsity player has at least one individual win,” said Olson.

Jamestown 8, West Fargo 1

Singles

No. 1: Phoebe Olson, JHS def. Butt Goyal 6-1, 6-1

No. 2: Lauryn Hibl, JHS def. Kaitlyn Carlson 6-1, 7-6

Now. 3: Zoe Elhard, WF def. Cora Wolsky 6-4, 3-6, 10-2

No. 4: Olivia Schriock JHS, def. Paige Knuttila 6-2, 6-2

No. 5: Grace LeFevre JHS, def. Ava Van Pinnen 6-1, 7-5

No. 6: Bria Nieswaag JHS, def. Anna Montpleiser 6-3, 6-3

Double

No. 1: Olson / Hibl, JHS def. Carlson / Elhard 6-0, 6-0

Now. 2: Wolsky / Schriock, JHS def. Goyal / Montpleiser 2-4, 6-1, 6-X

No. 3: Mya Henderson / LeFevre, JHS def.Knuttila / VonPinnan 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

After Day 1 of the annual East / West Classic golf tournament at the Jamestown Country Club, Blue Jays head coach Jason Carroll said he hoped for better weather and better scores on Day 2.

The head coach saw both on Saturday.

“We got the better weather and we got some better scores in the process, so that was nice to see,” said Carroll. “Our team score went from 362 round one to 354 round two.”

A Jamestown golfer watches as his putting ball heads toward No. 8 at Jamestown Country Club on Saturday, April 24, 2021. John M. Steiner / The Sun

Four of the Blue Jays’ golfers improved their scores in the first round. Jed Truax improved his first round 89 by one hit, while Shea Carroll and Easton Romsdahl on map scored six strokes behind their 18-hole totals on Friday. Shea shot a team low of 172 while Romsdahl finished his first varsity tournament at 182. Truax (177) and Brooks Carroll (185) completed the top four for the Jays.

“The weather certainly makes it a little bit easier, but the other thing was some of them had a little bit of a plan to improve their score and that plan was being implemented,” Carroll said. “Anytime you have a kid who has a plan, it’s always something that’s beneficial.”

Carroll said a few of his golfers have developed a plan to prepare for the Jays’ road trip next weekend. The Blue Jays are scheduled to compete in Minot on Friday and Turtle Mountain on Saturday.

“We look forward to the chance to get a little better and catch up,” Carroll said of the WDA teams. “There are a few teams in front of us competing for one of those top four seeds to compete in the state tournament. That’s going to be a challenge for us, but it’s a challenge that our kids and I look forward to.”

Team results

1. Fargo Davies 310-301-611, 2. Minot 316-317-633, 3. West Fargo Sheyenne 319-319-638, 4. Bismarck Century 323-316-639.

Top-10 finishers

1. Same Suppes, FD, 147; 2. Gabe Benson, FD, 148; 3. Gavin Argent, MIN, 149; 4. Logan Schoepp, BC, 149; 5. James Powess, WIL, 155; Kasen Rostad, MIN, 155; 7. Andrew Wilhelm, FD, 155; 8. Landon Olson, FN, 158; 9, Jayce Johnson, FD, 159; 10. Trent Wievken, FD, 159.

Blue Jay results

Jamestown (344-335-679): Shea Carroll 89-83-172; Jed Truax 89-88-177; Easton Romsdahl 94-88-182; Brooks Carroll 90-95-185.

The Jamestown High School baseball team is still looking for their second win of the season.

The Blue Jays lost 7-0 and 6-3 to Minot on Saturday at the home site of the Magicians. The Magicians lead the WDA with a perfect 6-0 and are 9-1 overall. Jamestown is now 1-5 in the conference standings. The Jays have two more road trips scheduled to Valley City on Monday and Dickinson on Tuesday early next week.

While the Jays are yet to appear on the right side of the scoreboard, freshman national team manager Jack Bowman said he has seen improvement even since losing to Century 6-1 and 13-4 on Thursday.

“We made 12-plus mistakes in the two games on Thursday, we made one today,” Bowman said. “The pitching was good for the most part. A few too many walks for my liking, but overall (it was) pretty good.”

Brooks Roaldson completed the last three innings of game No. 1 off the mound. The sophomore struckout four and gave up two runs without hits. Roaldson walked four batters.

Senior Ty Monson started on the mound for the Jays in Game No. 2. The righthander threw five innings and gave up six runs on eight basehits and struckout three. Jackson Walters placed one inning on the mound and replaced Monson in the sixth.

While the Jays were throwing good pitches, Bowman said some of the team’s problems stemmed from inconsistency on the plate.

Mason Lunzman led the Jays with a single in the first inning of Game No. 1. The Blue Jays had five batters with one basehit in the second game.

“We hit a good one now and then, but we don’t string hits or put pressure on the other team,” Bowman said. “The other thing we need to clean up is going to bed early. We give up too many runs in the first inning, which means we overtake way too often.”

Minot 7, Jamestown 0

JHS 000 000 0-0 5 0

MIN 401002 X – 7 6 0

JHS: Gage Orr, Conner Hoyt (1), Brooks Roaldson (3); MIN: Chase Burke, Eli Nissen (3). W – Burke, L – Orr

Highlights: JHS – Roaldson (3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 4 BB), Conner Hoyt 2-3, Mason Lunzman 1-3, Jacoby Nold 1-2.

MIN, Dylan Buchanan 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, Talon Hebert 1-2, 2B, RBI.

Records: Jamestown 1-4; 1-4 WDA; Minot .8-1; 5-0.

Minot 6, Jamestown 3

JHS 010200 0-3 5 1

MIN 112020 X – 6 9 0

JHS: Ty Monson, Jackson Walters (6); MIN: Talon Hebert, Tyler Buchanan (4) W – Hebert, L – Monson

Highlights: JHS – Monson (5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 5 BB), Brooks Roaldson 1-4, Jacoby Nold 1-4.

MIN, Hebert 2-3, 2 3B, 2 RBI, Kellan Burke 2-4, 3B, Chase Burke 1-2, 3B, RBI, Hunter Ruzsicka 1-3, 3B.

Records: Jamestown 1-5; 1-5 WDA; Minot .9-1; 6-0.