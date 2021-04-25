North Allegheny hockey falls into state championship | Trib HSSN

Through:



Saturday April 24, 2021 | 8:59 pm

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review North Allegheny’s Luke Washabaugh watches as Malvern Prep players celebrate their third goal in the Class AAA championship game on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review North Allegheny goalkeeper Josh Bailey can’t stop a Malvern Prep goal during the AAA Class Championship game on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review North Allegheny’s Connor Chi fights Malvern Prep’s Chris Blango for the puck down the boards during the AAA Class Championship game on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review North Allegheny’s Connor Chi skates off the ice as Malvern Prep players celebrate after time runs out in the AAA class championship game on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Malvern Prep goalkeeper Anthony Perti rescues North Allegheny’s Luke Washabaugh during the Class AAA championship game on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review North Allegheny goalkeeper Josh Bailey saves on a shot from Malvern Prep during the Class AAA championship game on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. Christopher Horner | Tribune Review North Allegheny’s Connor Chi celebrates his goal with Trey Gallo in the Class AAA championship game against Malvern Prep on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Previous

The next

North Allegheny’s pursuit of a third class AAA state ice hockey championship fell short when Malvern Prep took his third title and first since 2004 with a 4-2 win over the Tigers.

North Allegheny took an early lead on a goal from sophomore Nathan Spak, igniting the home crowd when the Tigers went up 1-0 just 3 minutes and 17 seconds into the game.

Malvern Prep quickly stole that momentum back to take an impressive 3-1 lead by scoring the first three goals halfway through in less than two and a half minutes.

In a North Allegheny power play, Quinn Dougherty jumped out of the penalty kill and raced forward, scoring a short-handed goal to balance the score with 10 seconds ahead of the Tigers.

Just 26 seconds later, the Friars stood out again. Matt Harris gave a pass to Jack Costabile, wide open at the back of the goal, burying the puck to give Malvern Prep a 2-1 lead.

Less than two minutes later, Costabile scored again, throwing a bouncing puck past Tigers goalkeeper Josh Bailey to put the Friars at 3-1. Malvern Prep scored three goals in the first five shots.

“We come on fire, get that first goal, had that power,” said Tigers coach Mike Bagnato.

Unfortunately for North Allegheny, the three-goal burst that followed was costly.

“I actually told them we have a lot of hockey to play,” said Bagnato.

Malvern Prep continued to increase his lead in the second, when Jimmy Kirk put the puck past Bailey and gave the Friars a 4-1 lead 20 seconds into the frame.

North Allegheny struggled with the power play during the first two chances, allowing for the goal with short hands, but the third time was the charm. Connor Chi of the Tigers took feed from Spak and passed it past Prep goalkeeper Anthony Perti to narrow the deficit to two.

Perhaps the best chance for North Allegheny to make it a one-goal game came late in the second inning. Luke Washabaugh used a burst of speed to jump onto the ice for the Friars defense, but he didn’t get all the shot as a defender and the net lesser Perti was able to poke the puck and break the chance.

After North Allegheny was 1 for 4 on the power play, the penalty kill was put to the test to start the third period. Trailing 4-2, the Tigers were called for their first penalty, which became back-to-back-to-back penalties, and spent six of the first nine minutes of the third on the penalty kill.

“I can’t take penalties,” said Bagnato, “not in the third period. I thought we would get out, we would get right in. But we immediately got a few penalties. We killed them, but that’s the only momentum because you’re trying to get back in the game and score that next goal. “

The Friars dominated shots on target during the final frame, leading 8-2 in shots with 4:30 left.

Defender Trey Gallo launched a shot from the post with 4:23 remaining, while the Tigers were on the hunt to make it a one-goal match. Defender Kyle Holmes fired a shot from the blue line with about 2:30 left, but it was blocked aside by Perti to protect the Friars’ lead in two goals.

Bagnato used his time-out with 1:37 to go, clearing the Tigers’ net, looking for at least a goal and a last gasp for the state championship. Malvern Prep took two quick shots into the empty net and missed before a face-off in the Tigers zone put Bailey back in the cage. North Allegheny collected a final shot on goal, but was unable to break through and fell 4-2. Both goalkeepers ended with 21 saves.

“I thought we were hanging tight, we kept ourselves in this game,” said Bagnato. “The only thing you can ever ask of your players is that they give you the best. This team, not only today, has done our very best. “

North Allegheny finished the season as the champion of the Penguins Cup and is second in Class AAA with a record of 16-6-0-2.

Keywords: Northern Allegheny