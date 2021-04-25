New York Jets Can’t Afford To Make This Franchise-Crushing Mistake (Again) – New York Jets Blog

FLORHAM PARK, NJ – A look at what’s happening around the New York Jets:

1. Go O, Joe: In his own words, CEO Joe Douglas couldn’t help former quarterback Sam Darnold enough to thrive – another scar for the organization. Now he gets a mulligan with a second quarterback, presumably BYU’s Zach Wilson, and it would be the definition of insanity if he allowed it to happen again.

“If you’re trying to put yourself in a good position, this whole concept would be about Zach Wilson, at least at the beginning,” said Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout who worked with Douglas at the Baltimore Ravens. “We’re going to use as much resources as possible to give him the opportunity that Sam didn’t have – namely to have some good people in front of him and lots of options to go with the football.”

Best Screenplay for the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draw (April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, on ESPN and ESPN’s app): Douglas lands a plug-and-play guard, a receding double threat and a home run hitter wide receiver.

The Jets helped themselves into NFL free agency by signing Corey Davis and Keelan Cole to wide receiver, but there is room at the inn as Cole and Jamison Crowder will be free agents in 2022. , the Jets, choosing the 23rd, should use one of their 2022 second-rounders to trade in DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle. A tight end is also a necessity, but the position thins out pretty quickly after Florida’s Kyle Pitts. The attack line requires a boost, especially the interior.

At the same time, Douglas can’t get too Zach-centric with his decisions. There would be no point in passing a highly rated cornerback on 23, perhaps Northwestern’s Greg Newsome II, for drafting an offensive lineman. Smart teams draft the “best player available” and use free desks to meet needs. In the case of the Jets, if two players have the same numbers, they should take offense.

It’s a delicate place for Douglas. He wants to appease his defensive coach Robert Saleh, but he also has to recognize the obvious: The Jets have been insulted for a long time. In total, they’ve ranked 26th, 28th, 29th, 32nd and 32nd over the past five seasons – and you can’t blame former coach Adam Gase for that.

“You’re trying to find a balance,” Douglas said. “You’re trying to build the best team you can build – offense, defense and special teams. It’s also important to do everything we can to make a young quarterback successful.”

Prediction: Douglas is not going to make the same mistake twice. He will try to protect his career-defining investment.

2. Intangible assets are important: One of the things teams wanted to learn about Wilson during the screening process was his leadership skills. The hubbub about his captain (he was called a captain by the coaches, but not selected by teammates) sparked rumors, along with some whispers about his attitude.

Here’s what an AFC scout said about it: “Does he have arrogance? Yeah, maybe. There’s some stubbornness, but a lot of professional athletes have that.” The scout noted that Wilson was leading BYU to its most successful season in 25 years, suggesting it wouldn’t have been possible if the team wasn’t confident in its quarterback.

When I talked to people about Wilson, the word that consistently came up was “competitive.” Hey, there’s nothing wrong with a little competitive arrogance.

There will be a lot of pressure on Wilson, probably more than Darnold endured in 2018. Sadly, Wilson doesn’t have a seasoned pro like Josh McCown to help with the transition.

3. Dumb Philly: During Zoom calls, the Jets tried to put prospects in “stressful situations,” Douglas said. The goal was to see how they processed information by spitting them out calls and checking for plays punched on video. They tried to shake it up, keep things light, but apparently they weren’t using a page from the Philadelphia Eagles playbook.

“Haven’t seen any good rock, paper and scissors fights yet,” Douglas creaked.

4. Together again: After last year’s virtual tour, the buyer of the Jets will be back in their own draft room. According to the competition rules, they have 15 individual tables in the room, socially distant. Everyone must wear a mask. Those who cannot get into the room will be called to the room via Microsoft Teams.

5. High on Mosley: Douglas has traded 11 players in 22 months, so don’t be surprised if he pulls out another one during the draw. Not many candidates are on the roster, but the one to watch is middle linebacker CJ Mosley, who hasn’t played a full game in two years due to injuries and an opt-out.

Saleh made it sound like they didn’t feel like trading Mosley, calling him a “great leader and a great footballer” who can play on any schedule. He said he is “excited” to be working with Mosley in the hope that he will become “the star he was” again. Disclaimer: ‘This is the season for posturing.

Mosley’s cumbersome contract, coupled with the addition of Jarrad Davis, has fueled trade speculation. I’m curious what the Jets do as Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah slips to number 23. He’s fast and tenacious, an ideal match in Saleh’s 4-3 schedule. That’s high for an off-ball linebacker, but it’s worth noting that Douglas was part of a Ravens reconnaissance staff who fielded Mosley No. 17 overall in 2014. Owusu-Koramoah has the ability to play the weak side.

Can the Jets trade linebacker CJ Mosley, the 2014 Ravens’ first round, during draft? Rich Graessle / Sportswire Icon

6. Rises, falls: It wouldn’t be a shock if the Jets pick an edge rusher with the 23rd or 34th pick, but I’d be surprised if it’s Miami’s Phillips’ scream. Not only are there medical questions (three concussions, multiple wrist surgeries), but he has off-the-field questions that teams are figuring out. He doesn’t sound fit, given the emphasis on character. On the other hand, they are intrigued by Syracuse cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, which could be a consideration in the second or third round.

7. No sophomore jinx allowed: In the interest of the Jets, you hope that the ’21 draft class’ remains healthier than the ’20 class. Tackle Mekhi Becton, wide receiver Denzel Mims, safety Ashtyn Davis and cornerback Bryce Hall, all of whom will play a major role, missed a total of 23 games. The Jets’ success in 2021 will be determined in part by this group’s ability to take big strides.

8. QBs for children: The idea of ​​starting a rookie as a quarterback is no stranger to Saleh. In his three previous coaching stops, his organization never shied away from inexperienced signalers.

Seattle Seahawks, 2012: Russell Wilson, a rookie, started from day 1.

Jacksonville Jaguars, 2014: Ditto, Blake Bortles.

San Francisco 49ers, 2017: Jimmy Garoppolo was on his fourth season, but had only two career starts prior to his mid-season swap to San Francisco.

“I never really thought about that,” Saleh said of the trend. “We’ve seen successes with Russell, and we’ve seen things aren’t going very well in Jacksonville. One thing I can confirm: from a schematic standpoint, the plan is that [offensive coordinator Mike] LaFleur is in my opinion the best plan in the world. “

Saleh’s experiences, both good and bad, should serve him well as we know he will have a rookie in 2021.

9. Jersey talk: I’m with Tom Brady from Tampa Bay. The new rule of the NFL uniform number is “dumb.” What’s the point?

10. So you say there is a chance? Since 2001, only nine teams have won seven or more games, having won two or fewer the previous season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. This is where the 2021 Jets, coming off a 2-14 record, are up against.