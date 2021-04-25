Weber State football: Wildcats lose to Southern Illinois

During the shortened 2020-21 regular season played this spring, Weber State Football had always found a way to win.

The undefeated Wildcats, nicknamed the Cardiac Cats, won four of their five games by five points or less and got through time and time again. There was the Hail Mary against NAU and the 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter against Southern Utah. All but one win this year required a Wildcat rally, including the regular season finale against Idaho State, in which Weber State won its fourth consecutive Big Sky conference championship.

So when Southern Illinois scored a touchdown with 51 seconds to go Saturday afternoon at Stewart Stadium in the first round FCS playoffs, it almost felt appropriate. Of course, Weber State would have to rally in a late game situation to win. That was who the 2020-21 Wildcats are.

Only this time, the late game heroism stayed off and the winning rally never materialized. As a result, Weber State lost 34-31 to Southern Illinois to end the Wildcats season.

You have to give Southern Illinois a lot of credit, said Wildcats head coach Jay Hill. They fought, they clawed, they came down early … They are a strong team, well coached, and this game is failing, they’ve played a few more times than we did. All respect to them. They played the game the right way today.

None more than quarterback Stone Labanowitz. The Stewart, Florida junior made game after game after game, especially along the track, helping the Salukis get past the Wildcats.

The greatest play? That would be the game-winning 8-yard touchdown pass for Branson Combs, in 4th place no less.

A lot of credit goes to that quarterback, Hill said. He has made a number of great plays. We let him run for his life most of the game. He ended up doing a lot of great plays with his legs and arm.

At the start of the game, Weber State appeared to be by far the better team. The Wildcats took an early 14-0 lead and the lead grew to 21-7 in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Labanowitz had thrown an interception, and Weber State had dominated almost every statistical category.



Interceptions thrown by WSU quarterback Bronson Barron in Southern Illinois territory, not to mention a missed field goal from Kyle Thompson, proved the Wildcats reversed.

That was all, Hill said. There were, in my opinion, three or four times when we had chances to go up by two or three scores in the second half and we didn’t. This was a 14 point win if you took care of business down there. Even if you score two field goals there, you win. That’s one area where we’ve allowed teams to stay with us this year because we didn’t score touchdowns as consistently in the red zone as we needed to.

The Wildcats defense, after dominating early, also had its struggles as Southern Illinois finished with 422 yards of all-out attack, 267 yards through the air, and another 155 yards to the ground.

And then there was the way the defense played on what ended up being the winning touchdown.

Our defense has to come out of that last run, Hill said. It’s fourth and 7 and he (Labanowitz) flips one up to the corner of the end zone, almost a prayer, and they are answered. We have to get out of those checkers and we have to score touchdowns when we are offended. That was the game. They made a play when needed.

And the Wildcats season ended prematurely.

It’s very disappointing, said linebacker Connor Mortensen. We would have preferred to win, of course. It breaks our hearts to fall at this stage because we wanted to move on. But as Coach (Hill) said, they (Southern Illinois) played really well. They made plays when we didn’t and it took us. Ultimately, I’m grateful that we were able to play this spring and that we had this chance and we’re focused on coming back in the fall and getting even better.

Weber State opens the 2021-22 season on September 2 at the University of Utah.