2021 Record-Eagle Hockey Teams for all regions | Sport





DREAM TEAM F Will Dawson, TC Central, Jr. (Player of the Year) The area’s top goalscorer (17) and point-getter (34) earns the Junior Record-Eagle Player of the Year award. Dawson added 17 assists in his final season with the Trojans while playing junior hockey next season with the Lindsay Muskies in Ontario, Canada. Helped the Trojans achieve back-to-back regional titles for the first time in school history, scoring four goals in the playoffs and 11 in-game goals at the Big North Conference, earning his 100th career point this season. F. Carson Peters, TC Central, Sr. Some of the Trojans’ masterful frontline added 11 goals and provided 17 assists, most of which went to Dawson or Ethan VanderRoest. A total of 28 points in his last season with TCC and will be missed on the front line next season when he leaves with Dawson and VanderRoest. Eclipsed 100 career points the same night as Dawson. V Ben Polomsky, Bay Reps, Jr. led the Bay Reps with 23 points. Polomsky consistently made the difference on the ice with 12 goals and 11 assists. The junior averaged 1.53 points per game and helped the Bay Reps beat both TC Central and TC West this season. D Ethan VanderRoest, TC Central, Sr. Outstanding defensive presence with a knack for the puck, VanderRoest joined Dawson and Peters in the 100 point club, a rarity for a defender. VanderRoest racked up 20 assists in the area and added 13 goals, giving TC Central a record of 13-3. He was second to only Dawson in the field in points (33). D Aaron Ackerson, Bay Reps, Jr. The Bay Reps’ leading defender also led the team in helpers with 18. Two goals from the blue line added to 20 points for the season. Scored a goal and had two assists in the Reps season, ending Rockford’s loss in the regional round. G Judd Lawson, Bay Reps, Sr. A sure thing in the net for the Reps over the past few seasons, Lawson impressed in his senior year on the ice. The senior made 288 saves on 313 shots and gave up 25 goals throughout the season. Lawson’s 92 percent savings rate was an area best. He also hit a shutout. Coach of the Year: Chris Givens, TC Central Givens has been with TC Central for a long time, but this season led his team to its first-ever back-to-back regional titles. The Trojans fell against Marquette 1-0 for the second consecutive season, ending the season with a 13-3 overall record and a perfect Big North Conference campaign. SECOND TEAM F Tyler Esman, TC West, Jr. Part of the dynamic duo that has been driving the Titans top line over the past two years. Esman scored 10 goals and added a whopping 19 assists. The points match linemate Michael Schermerhorn and Esman’s 29 points were the second highest in the Record-Eagle’s coverage area. F Michael Schermerhorn, TC West, Sr. Schermerhorn equaled Esman’s 29 points to equal second best in the area. The senior did things a little differently, with 16 assists and 13 goals while physically present for the Titans. F Kaleb Miller, Bay Reps, Sr. Miller led the Bay Reps this season, finding the back of the net 13 times. The senior leader and captain also had to combine eight assists for a 21-point season to end his career. D Derek Hebner, Petoskey, Sr. The only Northmen to achieve double digits in both goals and assists led his team by 25 points. Hebner was balanced with his points, scoring 13 goals and helping with 12 assists. D Grant LaFaive, TC West, Sr. LaFaive’s blue line numbers contributed to a roster for the National Senior Invitational Tournament in Minnesota for high school students. LaFaive pulled in 10 assists and scored six goals from the back. G Grant Neuhardt, TC Central, Jr. Neuhardt continued his tenure in the net for the Trojans with an impressive bailout rate of 91.2. The junior goalkeeper gave up 22 goals this season, against 252 shots. Collected an 11-3 record and helped the Trojans to the school’s first back-to-back regional titles. FAIR MENTION Josh Reece, TC West, Sr., D; Mason West, TC West, So., GK; Dylan Robinson, Petoskey, So., F; Ian Busch, Gaylord, Jr., F; Ethan Decker, Petoskey, Sr., F; Fisher Moore, Cadillac, Jr., F; Nate Kleinsorge, Gaylord, Sr., F; Colton Hurst, Gaylord, Jr., F; Erich Springstead, TC West, Sr., F; Murphy Kehoe, TC West, Sr., F; Jake Lamm, Manistee, Sr., F; Austin Sitz, Gaylord, Sr., GK; Bryan Farley, Cadillac, Sr., F .; Hunter Folgmann, TC Central; Tyeson Griffore, Bay Reps; Ryan Leslie, TC West.







