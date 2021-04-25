Sports
Three things we learned from Wolves Burnley
Chris Wood added a second half assist to his first half hat-trick when Burnley softened fears of relegation with a 4-0 defeat of dying Wolves at the Molineux on Sunday.
Ashley Westwood scored the other goal in a 14th-place victory that pushed Burnley nine points above the bottom three.
The change in target differential helps the Clarets over Saints and Newcastle, three places higher on the table than they started the day.
As for Wolves, there was barely a pulse from the hosts in losing a relegation-threatened side after back-to-back victories over Fulham and Sheffield United.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men remain 12th with 41 points, making their seven best dreams rather unlikely.
Three things we learned from Wolves – Burnley
1. Burnley’s full effort seals safety (usually): Burnley had only scored three goals twice this season, beating Villa 3-2 and Palace 3-0, and just three times last season. But you have to go back to September 22, 2018 to find four goals, a 4-0 defeat of Bournemouth at Turf Moor. The Clarets shut down Wolves, showing why Sean Dyche teams are unlikely to ever be relegated … and this time it was very attractive stuff.
2. Kiwi Safety Sealant: Woods six-minute bracket was perhaps enough for the Clarets to claim safety in the Premier League, but New Zealand’s all-time goalscorer just kept coming for more than their 3-0 lead at halftime turned cruise into 14th place. Wood now has four consecutive double digit Premier League seasons (14, 10, 10, 10).
3. Wolf worries are the future: Will they get Raul JImenez back? Does club hero Nuno Espirito Santo still have the heart and heads of the team? Will Ruben Neves stay? What about Adama Traore? Wolves will be looking for their soul a lot as their post-promotion mid-table season in 2017-18 will almost certainly bring their 7th-place twin season to a happy ending.
Man of the Match: Chris Wood
Have players scored 10 or more Premier League goals in each of the past four seasons? Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son, Alexandre Lacazette, Jamie Vardy and Chris Wood. Only five other players can join that list at the end of the season.
