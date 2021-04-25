Sports
Bangladesh’s drought of playing test cricket in Australia is set to extend over the past two decades
When Bangladesh became a test country in 2000, only the 10th country at the time to gain full membership of crickets rather elitist structure, power brokers are modeled after Australia, which was then in the midst of a record setting and the sport’s undisputed power.
With a blueprint for success, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) built a relationship with its counterpart Cricket Australia (CA) and searched Down Under for talent. The pioneers of the Bangladesh Test journey knew that with the right infrastructure, the national team would one day have the chance to rival their mentors.
CA had been our closest development partner in the early years of Test status, current BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told me.
The game development and the BCB’s foundation and strategic vision have been influenced by the Australian model and the BCB and CA had long-term agreements designed to promote the growth of cricket in Bangladesh.
More Australian coaches and specialists have worked at the BCB than staff of other nationalities.
Ironically, the development of Bangladesh’s Test has been hampered to some extent by Australia, which has seemingly shown little interest in playing them. Since Bangladesh’s last Test tour Down Under in mid-2003, Australia has hosted all other Test Nationbar newcomers Ireland and Afghanistan countries they are likely to welcome to the near future.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Although, like Bangladesh, Zimbabwe is treated similarly with disdain for not having played Tests against Australia since late 2003.
Australia played tough runs of two tests in Bangladesh in 2006 and 2017, but has shown little sense of hosting smaller cricket countries. Since the last tour of Zimbabwes, Australia has organized 24 tests against mighty India and 20 against nemesis England.
Australia would host Bangladesh in 2018 for two tests and three ODIs before the tour was halted after CA quoted financial reasons. Bangladesh is not scheduled to travel through Australia for the remainder of the current cycle until 2023, which would mark a two-decade drought.
The only time we’ve played Tests in Australia was way back in 2003. It doesn’t benefit either side, Chowdhury said. Australia would also struggle in Bangladesh if they play once every 10-15 years.
The fact is that in order to improve and be competitive in international cricket, you have to tour different countries and play under conditions that take you out of your comfort zone.
A generation of cricket players must be given that opportunity and experience a number of times within a balanced tour program.
England was also late with Bangladesh’s host country for only four Tests and Zimbabwe only in 2003 for a run of two games. It heightens the fear of smaller nations that the trio of the big three of India, Australia and England will continue to play each other on a loop, leaving the rest in a fight for survival in the financially exhausting Test format.
There should be plenty of opportunities for full members to play outdoors, Chowdhury said. We understand the challenges due to a tight calendar. However, a lot of work has been done to make the current World Test Championship format more balanced with the ability for all teams to play against each other.
It all means that a generation of outstanding Bengali cricketers, such as Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, may never get the chance to play in Australian conditions – a cauldron so many cricketers have judged the ultimate litmus test.
And sadly, Australia’s passionate Bengali community, who memorably lit a fuse in the stands during the 2015 World Cup, have not been able to see their heroes in person.
(Playing in Australia) would be an occasion to celebrate and commemorate for the Bengali in Australia, Chowdhury said. Who can forget how they filled the stands with color and passion during the World Cup.
I’m sure the players will be thrilled and excited to test their skills against one of the best teams in the world. That’s what you play for as an international cricket player.
While it would be perfectly understandable that Bangladesh would feel rejected, Chowdhury said relations between the boards were still cordial and the BCB remained very optimistic that a test tour of Australia will take place in the next cycle.
To keep Test cricket relevant and interesting, the top countries have a responsibility, he said. We are talking about expanding the game and it should be done in all formats, including tests.
The Test family is already a very small group and we cannot afford to leave anyone behind.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]