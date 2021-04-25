Bangladesh’s drought of playing test cricket in Australia is set to extend over the past two decades

Bangladesh has not played Test cricket in Australia since 2003. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP via … [+] Getty Images)

When Bangladesh became a test country in 2000, only the 10th country at the time to gain full membership of crickets rather elitist structure, power brokers are modeled after Australia, which was then in the midst of a record setting and the sport’s undisputed power.

With a blueprint for success, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) built a relationship with its counterpart Cricket Australia (CA) and searched Down Under for talent. The pioneers of the Bangladesh Test journey knew that with the right infrastructure, the national team would one day have the chance to rival their mentors.

CA had been our closest development partner in the early years of Test status, current BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury told me.

The game development and the BCB’s foundation and strategic vision have been influenced by the Australian model and the BCB and CA had long-term agreements designed to promote the growth of cricket in Bangladesh.

More Australian coaches and specialists have worked at the BCB than staff of other nationalities.

Ironically, the development of Bangladesh’s Test has been hampered to some extent by Australia, which has seemingly shown little interest in playing them. Since Bangladesh’s last Test tour Down Under in mid-2003, Australia has hosted all other Test Nationbar newcomers Ireland and Afghanistan countries they are likely to welcome to the near future.

Bangladesh played two Tests against mighty Steve Waugh-led Australia in mid-2003.

Although, like Bangladesh, Zimbabwe is treated similarly with disdain for not having played Tests against Australia since late 2003.

Australia played tough runs of two tests in Bangladesh in 2006 and 2017, but has shown little sense of hosting smaller cricket countries. Since the last tour of Zimbabwes, Australia has organized 24 tests against mighty India and 20 against nemesis England.

Australia would host Bangladesh in 2018 for two tests and three ODIs before the tour was halted after CA quoted financial reasons. Bangladesh is not scheduled to travel through Australia for the remainder of the current cycle until 2023, which would mark a two-decade drought.

The only time we’ve played Tests in Australia was way back in 2003. It doesn’t benefit either side, Chowdhury said. Australia would also struggle in Bangladesh if they play once every 10-15 years.

The fact is that in order to improve and be competitive in international cricket, you have to tour different countries and play under conditions that take you out of your comfort zone.

A generation of cricket players must be given that opportunity and experience a number of times within a balanced tour program.

Bangladesh will not play in Australia until after 2023.

England was also late with Bangladesh’s host country for only four Tests and Zimbabwe only in 2003 for a run of two games. It heightens the fear of smaller nations that the trio of the big three of India, Australia and England will continue to play each other on a loop, leaving the rest in a fight for survival in the financially exhausting Test format.

There should be plenty of opportunities for full members to play outdoors, Chowdhury said. We understand the challenges due to a tight calendar. However, a lot of work has been done to make the current World Test Championship format more balanced with the ability for all teams to play against each other.

It all means that a generation of outstanding Bengali cricketers, such as Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, may never get the chance to play in Australian conditions – a cauldron so many cricketers have judged the ultimate litmus test.

And sadly, Australia’s passionate Bengali community, who memorably lit a fuse in the stands during the 2015 World Cup, have not been able to see their heroes in person.

Bangladeshi fans stole the show at the 2015 Cricket World Cup

(Playing in Australia) would be an occasion to celebrate and commemorate for the Bengali in Australia, Chowdhury said. Who can forget how they filled the stands with color and passion during the World Cup.

I’m sure the players will be thrilled and excited to test their skills against one of the best teams in the world. That’s what you play for as an international cricket player.

While it would be perfectly understandable that Bangladesh would feel rejected, Chowdhury said relations between the boards were still cordial and the BCB remained very optimistic that a test tour of Australia will take place in the next cycle.

To keep Test cricket relevant and interesting, the top countries have a responsibility, he said. We are talking about expanding the game and it should be done in all formats, including tests.

The Test family is already a very small group and we cannot afford to leave anyone behind.