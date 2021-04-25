Human tennis falls into freedom in ASUN Championship Match

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. After taking advantage of rallies in each of the tournament’s previous two postseason games, the men’s FGCU tennis team just fell short on Saturday morning when Liberty claimed the ASUN Championship title, 4-0, at the UNF Tennis Complex. The Eagles will close the 2021 season with an 8-6 overall record as they made their fourth all-time appearance in the title game.

“Today was a really tough game for us; I thought Liberty was ready to compete today and was the more disciplined team. beat today, ”said head coach CJ Weber . “I am very proud of our team, we have been through a lot, just like any other team with the pandemic. The guys stayed together the whole time and learned a lot about each other in the process. We still have a lot to learn,” but I’m excited to continue our growth in the future. There will be many key components coming back in the future and, as we continue to develop our identity, this team will be really good going forward. ”

The day started when the team split its first two doubles with freshmen Eric Oncins (Orlando, Fla./Montverde Academy) and redshirt freshmen Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Miami Palmetto / Louisville) winning 6-3 on space # 3 before Liberty leveled things up with a win on # 2. The # 1 field saw redshirt freshman Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./UCF) and sophomores Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla./Saint Stephens Episcopal School) go to a tie-breaker set with the Flames’ Deji Thomas-Smith and Christiaan Worst. Liberty eventually won the doubles with a 7-6 victory to take the early 1-0 lead.

Liberty then took advantage of straight set wins in singles on courts No. 2 and No. 6 to move up 3-0. With # 1, # 3 and # 5 lanes all splitting up the first two sets, the Flames secured the match point at # 4 singles to sound.

FGCU wanted to repeat itself as ASUN champion after last winning the league title in 2019 and canceling last season’s championship tournament due to COVID-19. The Eagles entered the postseason 2021 as the top team in the ASUN South Division, while Liberty was the top team in the North Division. All-time, FGCU is now 3-1 in the title game with the other two championships coming in 2015 and 2017.

All-Tournament Team

– Rafael Marques Da Silva, Liberty (MVP)

– Magnus Johnson , FGCU

– Deji Thomas-Smith, Liberty

ASUN Tennis Championships 2021 – # 1S FGCU vs # 1N Liberty

4/24/2021 in Jacksonville, Fla. – (UNF Tennis Complex)

# 1 SINGLES 1 2 3 Remarks JOHNSON, Magnus,# 1S FGCU 6 3 Nicaise Muamba,# 1N Freedom 7 2 # 2 SINGLES 1 2 3 Remarks MONTES, Juan,# 1S FGCU 5 1 Order of finishing: 1 R. Marques Da Silva,# 1N Freedom 7 6 # 3 SINGLES 1 2 3 Remarks WILSON, Randy,# 1S FGCU 4 6 3 Josh Wilson,# 1N Freedom 6 3 4 # 4 SINGLES 1 2 3 Remarks RAMIREZ, Felipe,# 1S FGCU 5 4 Order of finishing: 3 Deji Thomas-Smith,# 1N Freedom 7 6 # 5 SINGLES 1 2 3 Remarks STEFANACCI, Gugli,# 1S FGCU 6 4 2 Christiaan Worst,# 1N Freedom 1 6 4 # 6 SINGLES 1 2 3 Remarks CONCA, Alessandro,# 1S FGCU 4 4 Order of finishing: 2 Thando Longwe-Smit,# 1N Freedom 6 6

# 1 DOUBLE 1 2 3 Remarks JOHNSON, Magnus / DAMM, Max,# 1S FGCU 6 Order of finishing: 3 Deji Thomas-Smith / Christiaan Worst,# 1N Freedom 7 # 2 DOUBLE 1 2 3 Remarks MONTES, Juan / RAMIREZ, Felipe,# 1S FGCU 3 Order of finishing: 2 Nicaise Muamba / R. Brands Da Silva,# 1N Freedom 6 # 3 DOUBLE 1 2 3 Remarks ONCINS, Eric / WILSON, Randy,# 1S FGCU 6 Order of finishing: 1 Josh Wilson / Steve Mundt,# 1N Freedom 3

Match notes # 1N Liberty 20-7, 6-0 ASUN # 1S FGCU 8-6, 5-1 ASUN Final ASUN Men’s Tennis Championships 2021 T-2: 50A-62

CJ WEBER

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCJ Weber,who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his seventh year, Weber has a 103-87 (.541) overall record and a 43-19 (.672) record in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a No. 35 national rankings, an unbeaten streak of 14 games and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament – the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year award for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the regular season and 2019 tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year award, leading the Green and Blue to their third trip to the NCAA Tournament.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAMto achieve our latest goal – a $ 10 million campaign to meet the needs of student athletes for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and conditioning, as well as departmental expansion needs and improvement of facilities, as well as mentorship and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence.Join our team andpromise your gift todayto help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCUAthletics sponsors events in November and April for the benefit of the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (www.fgcu.edu/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCUAthletics’ favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visitwww.fgcu.edu/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 85 regular conference seasons and tournament titles in just 13+ seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just nine seasons in which they qualified for DI postseason, the Eagles have had a total of 40 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. Eight FGCU programs have achieved top 25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 21, 2020-21), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2021), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018 ) as three of the most recent. In 2016-17, the Green and Blue achieved a division best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, across various Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles held an ASUN and Florida state’s top seven teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic advancement in their sport. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.50 GPA in class in the fall of 2020 semester, outperforming the general university student population for 23 consecutive semesters. A new milestone was reached each in the Fall, Spring 2020, and Fall 2020 semesters, as all 15 programs achieved a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

–FGCUATHLETICS.COM–