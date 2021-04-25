Milestone (s) day for Sidney Crosby; Torts on the Outs





It was a milestone day for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, and those accomplishments put him in even more elite company. They also drew a wry, self-mockery from Crosby. Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella looks like he’s almost done in Columbus. The Washington Capitals just ahead of the Penguins to the east as the fall of the New York Islanders continued. And check out the new NHL schedule options for 2021-22. A brief overview of the historic company Sidney Crosby joined on Saturday. Scoring his 20th goal of the season with 0.1 seconds remaining, Crosby earned his 13th campaign with 20 goals, surpassing Mario Lemieux and Evgeni Malkin for the most in Penguins history. That was Milestone No. 1. Sidney Crosby also clinched a point-per-game season, the 16th of his career. By doing this he earned the third most points per game seasons behind only Wayne Gretzky (19) and Gordie Howe (17). “Anytime you’re mentioned Gretzky with Gordie and Wayne, it’s pretty nice,” Crosby said. “And, you know, it’s also a reminder of how long I played.” Seems like an appropriate company, doesn’t it? In case you missed it, by scoring in the first minute of Thursday’s game, Crosby equalized Mark Messier for the most first minute goals (13) in NHL history. Now to the news and links: Pittsburgh Hockey Now: If you missed it, Jason Zucker brought up the New Jersey level, then fought another. PHN +: The Pittsburgh Penguins report their 4-2 win. It was hairy again. We’ve put in some good grades, but we haven’t handled the top line of Penguins as well. Athletic: If you’re an Athletic submarine, you can take a look at Aaron Portzline’s broadcast of John Tortorella’s future – which probably won’t be in Columbus after six seasons, but a tumultuous one and disappointing 2020-21 season. TSN’s Daren Dreger reported the same on Thursday. Sportsnet: The NHL presented two schedule options to GMs last week. One is a return to the conference playoffs. The other would hold the divisional playoffs. What are you doing think of the possible schedules? Boston Hockey Now: Maybe “good” news for the Penguins leading up to their set of two games against the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron is from day to day. TSN: Daniel Leap scored twice and Washington dominated the New York Islanders stay ahead of the penguins. Speaking of former Penguins, Matt Murray was on the stove, but he left the Senators game on Saturday with an LBI. San Jose Hockey Now: Gotta See It – Joe Thornton and the Howe Family paid tribute to Patrick Marleau in the Sharks’ first home game since Marleau broke Gordie Howe’s record.

