Man finds hope and a new sport after becoming paralyzed
NEW LIFE:
Huang Jen-hsiang said before his rehab that he wanted to cut himself off from everyone, but realized he was not alone after visiting a center in Taoyuan.
By Yang Mien-chieh and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff Reporter, with staff writer
Since his football goalkeeping days were cut short by an incident that left him paralyzed, Huang Jen-hsiang () has found new meaning in helping others, turning his love of sports into a renewed passion for table tennis.
Huang shared his journey back to hope on Saturday as a spokesperson for the 18th annual garden charity party in Taipei organized by the Spinal Cord Injury Potential Development Center and the Lin Yuh-chi Memorial Foundation.
The Hualien resident said all he cared about was friends and work; he never thought he would wake up one day in a hospital bed, unable to move.
Photo courtesy of Huang Jen-hsiang
Still, he found himself there five years ago, after being stabbed in the back over a drink with friends by a misunderstanding.
From what his sister later told him, he was pronounced dead twice when paramedics rushed to save his life.
Although he survived, he could not move his body or hands and needed mechanical help to breathe.
Huang said that at the time, when he was only 31 years old, he was thinking about giving up the future, which he believed no longer held promise.
Before the incident, Huang was a respected goalkeeper in Hualien.
Since childhood, he loved to play football and joined non-professional teams, even when he was an adult, he said.
He was often put in goal for his height and had a knack for making all kinds of thrilling saves, he said, adding that he even finished third in a national five-against-them tournament.
But after the accident, he said he felt hopeless and wanted to cut himself off from the world for fear of running into people he knew.
With the encouragement of his loved ones, after two years, Huang has finally built up the courage to seek help in distant Taoyuan.
I really just wanted to go to a place where nobody knew me since I was embarrassed, but when I got to the center and saw everyone in a wheelchair, I thought, I’m not alone, he said.
At the Spinal Cord Injury Potential Development Center, Huang said he learned how to build his life from scratch.
From learning basic things like how to eat and use the computer independently, to learning how to drive and other skills, Huang gradually discovered that he could use his own experience to help others like him.
Therefore, after his own rehabilitation, he stayed at the center to help with home visits.
Huang said that by serving others with the center, he realized the shortcomings of his own knowledge, so during his spare time he began to study in the Department of Health and Social Work at Yu Da University of Science and Technology in Miaoli County.
He said the combination of his academic and personal experiences has better equipped him to provide more holistic guidance, adding that he plans to continue his studies after graduation.
Beyond this renewed calling, however, Huang’s lifelong passion for sports has not diminished.
Despite never playing table tennis, Huang trained tirelessly and won the bronze medal in the men’s singles at last year’s national championship for people with disabilities.
Finding success in a new sport has helped Huang rediscover my old self, he added.
