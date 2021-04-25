2021 PGA Championship Odds: Surprising PGA Picks, Predictions from Six Majors Computer Model

It’s been seven years since a European golfer won the PGA Championship, and Rory McIlroy won at Valhalla in 2014. Spaniard Jon Rahm will try to end that drought when the 2021 PGA Championship kicks off Thursday, May 20. . The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort will host as Rahm not only wants to become the first winner of the event from Spain, but he is also looking for his first big win. It won’t be an easy task given a stacked 2021 PGA Championship pitch featuring former winners such as McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas.

Rahm is one of the favorites 11-1 in William Hill Sportsbook’s final 2021 PGA Championship odds. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the overall favorite at 10-1, while 2017 winner Thomas is 12-1. Five other golfers have odds of 16-1 or better. Before you lock in your PGA Championship picks for 2021, make sure to do that see PGA Championship predictions for 2021 and projected standings from the proven computer model on SportsLine.

SportsLine’s prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it’s up over $ 10,000 on the best bets since the restart, tournament after tournament.

At the Masters in 2021, McClure took Jon Rahm’s (+250) top-five finish, as well as Corey Conners’ (+550) top-10 show. All told, McClure’s best bets brought in over $ 450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure took Daniel Berger’s win at +1400 in his best bets at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. McClure also took Viktor Hovland’s (+2500) victory in the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. That was one of the many big phone calls he has made in recent months.

After taking Sergio Garcia (+5500) to first place in the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished again with over $ 6,200 on his best bets in that tournament. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure’s best bet was that Garcia won outright. He also finished profitably at the US Open, taking two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff.

This same model has also nailed a whopping six majors heading into the weekend. Anyone who followed hergolf guitar pickshas seen enormous returns.

The best PGA Championship predictions for 2021 from the model

A big surprise that the model asks for during the PGA Championship 2021: Bryson DeChambeau, the defending US Open champion and one of the top favorites, barely struggles and breaks the top 10. DeChambeau is one of the hottest players on the tour, top the rankings at the US Open and Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The eight-time PGA Tour champion was sensational off the tee this season, with first place within driving distance, tee to green shots and tee to green shots. DeChambeau’s height from the tee has also ranked him in the top 12 in both score average and birdie average.

However, DeChambeau hits less than 60 percent of the fairways off the tee, which can cause a lot of trouble on Kiawah Island. His inability to find the fairway off the tee has led DeChambeau to finish outside the top 40 in his last two starts on the PGA Tour, including a 46th finish at the Masters. He’s not a strong pick to win everything and there are much better values ​​in the PGA Championship 2021 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run for the title. He has a much better chance of winning everything than his odds suggest, so he’s a target for anyone looking for a massive payday.

Reed competed for the last three majors, including eighth place at the 2021 Masters. He also had a top-10 finish at the Masters last year and held the lead after two rounds at the 2020 US Open, taking shows that he plays his best when it matters most.

A nine-time winner of the PGA Tour, Reed has caught 171 birdies in 36 rounds this season. That average of 4.75 birdies per round is second on tour, and he can thank his impeccable work on the green. Reed leads the PGA Tour in the number of strokes won on the Ocean Course, known for its fast and sloping greens. Patrick Reed is a bargain at 33-1 and is one of the 2021 PGA Championship bets that the model says you should be all over.

Odds for 2021 PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Brooks Koepka 16-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Daniel Berger 30-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Will Zalatoris 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Tyyrell Hatton 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Justin rose 40-1

Harris English 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Cameron Smith 40-1

Scottie Scheffler 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Louis Oosthuizen 50-1

Matthew Wolff 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 50-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Sung-Jae Im 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Shane Lowry 66-1

Lee Westwood 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Corey Conners 66-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Matt Kuchar 100-1

Henrik Stenson 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Kevin Kisner 125-1

Burn Grace 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Martin Kaymer 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Kevin After 125-1

Sebastian Munoz 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Zach Johnson 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 150-1

Thomas Pieters 150-1

Danny Willett 150-1

Byeong Hun An 150-1

At Reavie 150-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 200-1