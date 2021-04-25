Trevor Lawrence talks about the approach to football





The 2021 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and while the Jacksonville Jaguars are putting the finishing touches to their draft board, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who recently made a furore for his approach to football, joined ESPN’s First Take and spoke with analyst Stephen A Smith about getting ready for the hike. Lawrence told Smith he is enthusiastic about the process and worked three years to get to this point. He says that even with all the “different hoops to jump through,” this is a pretty special moment, not just for him, but also for his family, his coaches, and everyone who has been part of the journey. The striking Clemson said there is a chance that others could misinterpret his words, but he is sure of what he wants in life and like most people, he has goals, dreams. Plus, he pointed out that while he loves football, it doesn’t define him as a person. This has been my dream forever and I truly believe no one works harder than me so I think you can have both. I think people want to be one thing or the other, but I think that’s been one of the healthiest things for me to realize that this isn’t the only thing in the world. The Jacksonville Jaguars get a hard worker in Trevor Lawerence. Later in the conversation with Smith, Lawrence noticed something very important. He said that it doesn’t really matter if he says the “right things”, he will have to perform in the end, and he is right. He might hype himself and talk about how he breathes and lives football, but there are hundreds of players who do just that and end up falling short. Keep in mind that the former Tiger has no other interests at the moment, football is now his focus and he tackles it realistically. Do you remember offensive tackle Danny Watkins, 23rd overall pick in 2011? He flew out in pros and retired after just three years in the competition because his heart wasn’t in it and wanted to pursue a career as a firefighter. That is not the case of Lawrence. Based on Lawrence’s attitude and comments, he is unlikely to constantly think about the prospect of becoming a failure. He’s simple enough self-aware to know that not dropping out in the NFL is a possibility, not the main one, but a possibility nonetheless, and that’s a healthy approach. Although confident in his skills, he is not delusional and does not consider himself too high. Isn’t that kind of balanced mindset the one you want from the guy who leads your team? The Jaguars should be confident in the level of maturity that Lawrence has shown prior to the draft, and if this Jacksonville team becomes relevant, it will be in part because of their anticipated quarterback of the future and his approach to football.

