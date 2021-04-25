Fantasy Hockey Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Picks, Lineup Strategy for April 25

Sunday has a three-game NHL roster starting at 6:00 p.m. ET DraftKings. This article provides DFS advice for DraftKings lineups, plus some DraftKings Sportsbook bets to aim.

To be honest, I’m a little surprised that we don’t have 6.5 here. These are two of the worst defense teams in hockey as they finish last and penultimate in penalty kill and also score the same in goals against per game. The last five Devils games have also all scored six or more goals.

The Devils come in on a nine-game loss series, but they will take on a team in the Flyers who, with -200 favorites here, are hugely overrated. Philly is as helpless on defense as New Jersey, coming in with the loss of five of the past seven games. The Devils have recently regained some of their young talent and are now rolling two skillful score lines. The great opportunities are attractive here.

Top Line stacks

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils

Sean Couturier ($ 6,700) – Claude Giroux ($ 5,400) – Jakub Voracek ($ 4,800)

The Devils are a terrible defensive squad and are now in last place in penalty kill and second to last in goals conceded per game. They have allowed an average of 5.1 goals against the past six starts and make for an excellent matchup for each team’s front line. The Flyers have reunited this veteran trio, who are also the bulk of their PP1. While the scoring was a bit light for these last three, Couturier remains a high-end fantasy center, coming in with assists in his last two games and nine shots on goal over the same period. Both Giroux and Voracek have also been shooting more lately and the increased volume certainly seems to be making for better things here against the lowly Devils. The top line of Flyers is the top stack on this little slate.

Superstar to Target

Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ($ 6,100)

Tampa Bay gets a great match here against a Columbus squad coming in fifth with the worst number of goals and shots allowed per game. Point has picked up a lot of backlash in Steven Stamkos’ absence (away) and the Lightning center comes in with three goals and 15 shots on target in his past four games. Against a weaker team here in Columbus, there’s almost no reason to shy away from Point, who has played more than 20 minutes in each of his past two games and should see tough power-play minutes like the Lightning on the right. ends. of the whistles here. He has a nice up play to build around and should see regular minutes with his usual winger Ondrej Palat ($ 5,700).

Value at violation

Pavel Zacha, New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers ($ 4,400)

As mentioned above, the Devils / Flyers match has a lot of potential to see some messy goals given the defenses involved. Zacha comes in without a point in his past three games, but this is one place you’d expect him to come to life. He sees time with the talented Nico Hischier ($ 5,300) and also gets time on the PP1, where eight of his 25 points were scored this year. Many of the Devils’ young forwards are good value these days, but Zacha has been the most consistent of the group all season and is available at the cheapest price.

Alexis Lafrenire, New York Rangers vs. Buffalo Sabers ($ 2,900)

Lafrenire has endured a tough rookie season after being chosen first overall and being hailed as the next potential superstar in the NHL. He comes in with just 16 points in 48 games, but recently got a bump in the role and now regularly sees frontline minutes alongside Mika Zibanejad ($ 7,800). He broke out with a goal and an assist in his last game and now faces another weak opponent here in the Sabers. An end-of-season run to save his rookie year could be in the cards here and he’s great value at less than $ 3K and a good stack goal with the Rangers top-line center.

Stud goals

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ($ 8,200)

On a short slate of three games, we have three teams that are -200 or better DraftKings Sportsbook. While you can consider some contrary options like Mackenzie Blackwood ($ 7,500) for the Devils in GPPs, there’s no question that Vasilevskiy is the best option here. Blue Jackets’ attack is rotten as the team has only scored a total of six goals in the past five games. They are now in the very last place in xGF% and fourth in power-play efficiency. Vasilevskiy feels at least a few hundred dollars under-priced here and with a few big studs on the menu today, he should be easier to fit in too.

Value for defense

Will Butcher, New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers ($ 3,600)

Butcher gets a lot of time on the Devils power play, which isn’t exactly a high-end unit (third worst in the league), but does get a bit of a boost from their opponent today. The 26-year-old hasn’t had a strong season, but a few healthy scratches may have changed his season. He comes into this game on a string of strong play, including four assists in his past three games. As I mentioned above, if there was ever a place for the Devils Young Forward to go off, this would be it and Butcher will be competing a lot with them in the power play if the opportunities arise today. Hes played more than 20 minutes per game in his past three outings and should be much run against a bad defensive in Flyers. If you need a payout option for defense, Butcher makes sense regardless of whether you stack Devils here or not.

Power-Play defenders

Shayne Gostisbehere, Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils ($ 5,100)

As bad as the Flyers have been lately, there’s no denying that this is one place where their power game could go crazy. The Devils were last in penalty-kill efficiency all season, conceding a goal on more than 30% of the opposition’s perks. Gostisbehere has only gotten one point in his last five games, but Philly’s power play still gets about 20% of their odds, making them roughly the competition tool. Despite being more of an attacking specialist, the veteran also blocks a few more shots this year. He took the bonus from the last game, making paying over $ 5K more appetizing for him on every slate. Don’t be afraid to stack Devils and Flyers today.

