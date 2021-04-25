Shorthanded 76ers hope for an easier time versus Thunder





The ineffective Philadelphia 76ers will aim for a four-game loss on Monday night when they host the faltering Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers (39-21) were just swept in a few road games against the Milwaukee Bucks, including a 132-94 defeat on Saturday. Playing without Ben Simmons (illness) for a fourth consecutive game and then having Joel Embiid (shoulder) scratch short before the tip was too much to overcome. While both players are working towards better health, Coach Doc Rivers has begun to turn his attention to the upcoming playoffs. Rivers said he will turn things into playoff time for Embiid, an MVP contender despite missing 19 games already this season. “You don’t normally play back-to-backs in the playoffs,” said Rivers. “You get a day off between each game, so I’m not too worried. I think Joel built it up this year. I think he’s in better shape physically this year.” With 12 games remaining before the regular season, the Sixers will continue to compete for the best seed in the Eastern Conference. Heading into Sunday’s games, they were one game behind first-place Brooklyn Nets and 1 1/2 ahead of third-place Bucks. But health, not a playoff seed, is vital. “We just have to get healthy these last few games and get on the field together to find out,” said the Sixers’ Seth Curry. “It’s been a tough season. A lot of teams are going through it right now. But every time we step on the floor, we have to use this to get better and try to get victories. Health is the most important thing.” The rebuilding Thunder (20-40) is not thinking about playoffs as they try to find a way to end a 13-game loss streak, hoping to avoid losing the franchise record of 14 consecutive games. achieved in their first season (2008), Equal. In their most recent game Friday, they were throttled at home 129-109 by the Washington Wizards. Theo Maledon and Darius Bazley each scored 20 points, while Isaiah Roby and Lu Dort each added 18 points. Story continues “We just have to keep getting better and better and the positive things look,” said Maledon. “We are clearly going through a difficult time right now. But I feel it will help us in the future to make sure we play our best basketball and do our best to win our shot.” Due to trades, injuries and inexperience, the Thunder will remain understaffed for the rest of the season. Oklahoma City’s top player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot), is unlikely to return for the last 12 games. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said he has at least witnessed some improvement in the second half of the breaking streak, calling some of the team’s recent defeats at least competitive. “We scratched and clawed,” said Daigneault. “We reduced a few to the last minute and I think that reflects the commitment of our boys and the competitiveness of our boys and the fact that we are a connected team right now.” – Field level media

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos