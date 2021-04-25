Spring football thoughts after the Pitt Panthers Blue-Gold Game

The Pitt football program held its annual Blue-Gold Spring Game on Saturday with the Gold Team dominated, 30-0.

As in previous years, the teams were selected by captains, the Gold Team led by Lucas Krull and Phil Campbell with the Blue Team led by Kenny Pickett and Damarri Mathis.

You might think that the blue team that Pickett gets as the starting quarterback would be a huge advantage. But Pickett barely played, making only a few throws before calling it a day. That made perfect sense, of course, and there was no reason to play with him and risk injury. He’s the starter and what Pitt really had to do was get some work on the backups.

Since Pickett largely turned it off, Joey Yellen got most of the playing time for the Blue Team. He completed half of his passes (7-14) but didn’t have a great day, threw a pickaxe and sank while passing just 67 yards. Nick Patti and Davis Beville got the job done for the Gold Team, which looked much sharper. Patti was 7-10 for 133 yards and a touchdown, while Beville was a perfect 6-6 while throwing 102 yards and a touchdown. Beville also ran for a touchdown.

Those three guys will be competing to win the reserve job this fall and fan sentiment is likely to lean heavily towards Beville for the simple fact that we’ve seen both Patti and Yellen with only mixed results. Beville is the joker here, even though he’s not necessarily the favorite. But of course, if Pickett stays healthy, there’s less of a concern for the backup job.

So what else? First, here’s the full box score if you need it. Let’s stick to the offense.

The running track is one we seemingly all keep an eye on. The reason for this is that it’s a position where, frankly, Pitt hasn’t had much stability in recent years. Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall delivered a memorable 1-2 battle in 2018 with both over 1,100 yards each. But you have to go back to 2016 because the last time Pitt had a husband really took the job and walked away with it and that was James Conner, of course. Conner had returned 1,092 yards on that property as prime minister that year. Ollison was the man in 2015 while Conner fought cancer after putting together an amazing 1,765m season.

The bottom line is that Pitt hasn’t had a single trip in a while and that’s unlikely to change in 2021. First, Narduzzi himself has acknowledged that he likes the multi-back approach. And for another, no one back on the current squad has ever managed to grab the job and turn out to be a truly dominant man.

But if you’re looking for the most impressive man right now, it’s probably sophomore Israel Abanikanda. Abanikanda played a number last year, but this spring was named as the offensive recipient of the Ed Conway Award, given to the most improved player on that side of the ball. Narduzzi says he’s really putting it all together and that he could be the man to look in the backfield this year.

His solid feather was carried over into the game on Saturday. As a player of the blue team, he led all rushers on both sides with 77 yards on just six carries for a gaudy 12.8 ypc average. The day of Abanikandas was marked by a run of 42 meters. Todd Sibley was the Gold Team’s top rusher, racking up 56 yards on just six carries and adding a touchdown. The running game is of course more than those two guys. Daniel Carter (eight carriers for 31 yards), Vincent Davis (nine carriers for 42 yards, and AJ Davis (six carriers for 32 yards) all had solid games, and you legitimately have five guys fighting for carries.

Who will emerge from the carnage that remains is a mystery. All of these guys have had fans at one point or another who thought they were the top back. Abanikanda looks like the early clubhouse leader, but one thing is certain: whoever is number 1 will contribute a lot to the others. I don’t see a man, pardon the pun, walk away with this thing.

For the receivers, Jordan Addison was the Panthers wide last year, leading the team in receptions (60), yards (666) and touchdowns (4). He led both teams with four grabs on Saturday, but there will be plenty others in the mix for goals in 2021. That includes several guys who all produced on Saturday, such as Jaylen Barden (three catches for 41 yards), Taysir Mack (two catches for 57 yards), Kyi Wright (two catches for 57 yards), Gavin Thomson (three catches for 24 yards) and Jared Wayne (two catches for 40 yards). That doesn’t even apply to Tre Tipton, who returns for yet another season, or upcoming tight ending Lucas Krull, who garnered a lot of praise this spring. On Saturday, Krull had two grabs for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Addison was without a doubt the dominant man last year. And he proved that he deserves those goals as someone who holds the ball and makes things happen. But Pitt has so many guys competing for balls this year that I’m not sure he’s doing statistical hat trick that he did last season with the most catches, the most yards, and the most touchdowns. There are a lot of guys in the mix and Pickett will have it enough of goals, assuming people stay healthy.

Who stood out defensively?

Stats on that side of the ball aren’t kept in the same regard, but if you like the numbers there are some worth noting. I’ll hit the ones among some random thoughts on positions.

Three guys took up sacks (defensive back Rashad Battle had two with linebackers Brandon George and Wendell Davis getting one each). So what about the line of defense?

Pitts’ line of defense will be drastically different as the Panthers lose Patrick Jones and Rashad Weaver, and preseason All-American Jaylen Twyman, who was absent last season. The question is, how much pressure will the new guys be able to exert?

Really, I think those guys will be okay. You already have Calijah Kancey, who is a force. Keyshon Camp is back or another year. Dayon Hayes (tackled, rush and awkward recovery on Saturday) was an acclaimed recruit. John Morgan, Habakkukk Baldonado, and Deslin Alexandre are other returnees with the bulk of the experience. Next, two of the Panthers’ best incoming freshmen are both on the line of defense in four-star recruits Nahki Johnson and Elliot Donald. Johnson played in the game and picked up a few tackles, including a tackle for loss.

And speaking front seven, Pitt’s other great defensive recruit was linebacker / defensive end Naquan Brown, also a four-star boy. He joins linebackers Cam Bright, SirVocea Dennis and Phil Campbell, who all came under pressure last year, bringing together 13 sacks. Not to mention backup returner Chase Pine or John Petrishen, who was named as the defensive recipient of the Conway Award this spring due to rave reviews from Narduzzi. The linebackers look stacked and some very good players won’t get as many reps as elsewhere. I feel like the front seven should get enough pressure. I don’t expect it to do as much damage as it did last year, but Pitt has continued to amass talent there.

The second is where the questions are: Pitt loses both protections, Paris Ford and Damar Hamlin, as well as corner back Jason Pinnock. The blow is softened a bit by getting Damarri Mathis back after his season-long injury last year and returning starter Marquis Williams, but again many questions. Fight and defense back Buddy Mack led the teams in tackles (fight seven for the gold team and Mack six for the blue team). Defensive defender MJ Devonshire also recorded an interception, as did AJ Woods, who was picked up quite a bit last season. There is a lot to find out there.

Pitts is also set to break into Ben Sauls with a new kicker, with four-year-old starter Alex Kessman passing on a comeback in the pursuit of the pros. I cannot say how important this is. Kessman was an incredibly reliable kicker for a team struggling to find the end zone. If the offense is struggling there, see what they get from Sauls (who made a 35-yarder for the record and missed a 49-yarder on Saturday). How reliable he is could go a long way in deciding whether the Panthers win seven or nine games, for example.

It was great for Pitt to get back into action this weekend and now we are starting the long wait until the beginning of next year.