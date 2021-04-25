Goalie needs to know and more notes

Especially for Yahoo Sports

Here’s a look at the league to the hottest trends after another week of hockey. Some food for thought, some leftover statistics and of course some fantasy advice. Let’s dig in it.

All the nice stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.

Goaltending Voodoo

Five goalkeepers have gone 3-0-0 since last Saturday, but only one has managed to keep his GAA below 1.00: Matt Murray. We know the pesky senators love to play spoiler, and it’s usually their young but talented strikers who exceed expectations, but since Murray returned from injury, he looked rejuvenated and more like the man the Penguins went to. bounced back a Cup title and convinced Sens to put a $ 6 million limit on him. His three wins include two shutouts against the Canadiens and Canucks.

Not only does Murray pass the eye test, but the analysis backs him up with a 3.66 5v5 GSAA, which is only beaten by Thomas Greiss, who managed to win a 7-3 blowout even though the Red Wings outshot were 46-23.

Now, the bad news: Murray lasted just 24:13 in Saturday’s game against the Canucks with an apparent lower body injury and didn’t return. The severity of the injury is unknown, but Murray single-handedly skated off the ice after colliding with Jake Virtanen. Hopefully the injury isn’t serious as the Sens has a favorable schedule ahead: two more games against the Canucks, two against the struggling Habs and one against a Flames team struggling to score. If Murray (25 percent included in Yahoo leagues) returns, make sure he’s on your watch list, he’s a sneaky addition as we approach the final two weeks of the fantasy hockey season.

For fantasy managers who have made it this far: Congratulations on making the playoffs, but the battle is far from over. Everyone knows that goaltending is voodoo, but it’s also an inescapable part of the fantasy hockey experience when your number 1 goalkeeper collapses at the worst possible moment. Case in point: If Andrei Vasilevskiy helped you get you to the playoffs, your team is probably in shambles with his 1-2-0 / .903 / 3.01 performance over the past week. The same goes for Connor Hellebuyck (0-2-0 / .866 / 4.20), or managers who have Philipp Grubauer on their roster and picked up Devan Dubnyk (1-1-0 / .893 / 3.05), who remains alive alone because the avalanche offense just buries everyone.

Here’s a name to consider if you need goalkeeping help: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (3 percent on the roster). After coming into action from injuries to Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton, the former pick made 36 saves against the Bruins in the second round to take his first career win in his first career start. Don’t let .900 Sv% fool you; Luukkonen was very good for most of the game, and since the Sabers have little to play for and little reason to rush back one of their two regular keepers, you’ll have to wait for him to get a few more starts. The schedule will be tough, two more games each against the Rangers and playoff-bound Bruins, Islanders and Penguins, but since Taylor Hall traded April 12, the Sabers have been 3-3-1 with 2.86 GF / GP (17th , level with the Maple Leafs) and 17th in P% (.500), a huge improvement from where they’ve been for most of the season. If there really is a lack of options on the waiver, the improving Sabers and Luukkonen might be worth it.

The news that Carey Price has returned to Montreal to receive further treatment for his concussion means that Jake Allen (39 percent of the roster) will likely be the starter for the remaining games. He faltered a bit with a .900 Sv% in March and April after posting a .929 Sv% in January and February. With just two back-to-back sets before the fantasy hockey season ends on May 8, the Habs may have no choice but to start Allen in at least six of their eight games; that’s at least three, maybe four starts in the last two weeks, and it’s valuable in fantasy leagues that count the total number of saves. The wild card was supposed to be Cayden Primeau, but his season debut on Saturday didn’t go so well as he gave up four goals on 33 shots and has the league’s worst 5v5 GSAA / 60 at -2.76.

Braden Holtby (42 percent) is the other experienced goalkeeper to keep an eye on. After starting the season as the more popular Canucks goalkeeper to roster, he quickly fell behind Thatcher Demko (64 percent), but after consecutive wins against the Leafs and another win on Saturday, Holtby finds himself the 1A option again , while Demko is still recovering from COVID. . The Canucks will have two back-to-backs between now and May 8, meaning Demko will definitely see more action, but the playoff chase has begun and Holtby clearly has the hot hand.

Capital letter “L” Loss

When Alex Ovechkin misses a game due to an injury, it is remarkable because it rarely happens. He’s on the day to day list, but coach Peter Laviolette made a point to say he is “unsure” when his captain will return. If managers who have Ovechkin in their roster are looking for an insurance policy, note that Anthony Mantha (66 percent) and Daniel Sprong (0 percent) are the most obvious actions.

It doesn’t matter that the Caps paid a lot to get Mantha, he’s still the rare, colossal goalscorer that you can beat with size and skill and will certainly be counted on to take the slack. Jump is the more interesting case; the Dutch-born winger entered the league with a reputation for scoring goals, but retired with both the pens and the ducks. While statistically not having the best season of his career with only seven goals in 34 games, he gets the best chance of his career playing on par with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson, and he responded with two goals on Saturday. The data size is small with only 11:10 from 5v5 TOI to 18 games, but the numbers are pretty good so far: 56.52 CF% and 69.75 CF / 60, mostly in line with an Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson- combo, which has a 57.14 CF% and 64.12 CF / 60.

Kings of the week

One last note if you’re looking for that extra perk for Week 15, which runs from April 26 to May 2, grab a pair of Kings, who play against the ducks four times. In points percentage, the Kings have the second easiest opponent in the Ducks (.365), but they still have the lead over the Flyers, who face the Devils (.362), but only play them three times. After losing the first two match-ups of the season, the Kings dominated the Ducks with a combined 9-2 score in their next two encounters, meaning now is a good time to take Cal Petersen (23 percent on the roster). ) or even Jonathan Quick (15 percent). percent) for a spot start, and maybe Adrian Kempe (21 percent) or Andreas Athanasiou (2 percent), leading the Kings against the Ducks at five points each this season, for a minor bump on fouls.