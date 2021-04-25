Weekly recap (April 19-25): From Jadeja’s exploits to the dramatic collapse of the Super League

From the all-round exploits of Ravindra Jadeja that took Chennai Super Kings to the top of the IPL 2021 table to the dramatic collapse of the escaped European Super League, here are the main sporting headlines of the past week.

CRICKET

After hitting an unbeaten 28 ball 62, Ravindra Jadeja chose 3 for 13 and hit a run as Chennai Super Kings topped the IPL 2021 table with a 69-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. (REPORT)

RCB was blown away by Jadeja’s all-round genius. – BCCI / IPL

Mohammad Rizwan again excelled at the bat when he hit an unbeaten 91 and Hasan Ali scalped four wickets while Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs to win the three-game T20 series. (REPORT)

Mithali Raj says the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand will be her last World Cup and she wants to play in a home series before making a final decision on whether or not to play international cricket. (REPORT)

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s speedster T. Natarajan has been banned from the IPL 2021. The 30-year-old will miss the tournament after his knee injury flared up again. (REPORT)

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became the first player to hit 6,000 IPL runs on Thursday against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. (REPORT)

Virat Kohli hit his first fifty of IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals. – BCCI / IPL

MS Dhoni played in his 200th game as captain of the Chennai Super Kings when he took the field against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2021 game at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni led the franchise in all but one matches during the 2012 Champions League T20, handing over the reins to deputy Suresh Raina. (REPORT)

The bat-dominated opening test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh ended in a dull draw on Sunday, with rain wiping out the final session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. (REPORT)

Sachin Tendulkar recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday. (REPORTAxar Patel also recovered from COVID-19. He joined the Delhi Capitals camp on Friday. (REPORT)

AMERICAN SOCCER

Manchester City claimed a record equal to fourth consecutive League Cup triumph when Aymeric Laporte’s late header sealed a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. (REPORT)

Manchester City players celebrate the winner of Aymeric Laporte against Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup final on Sunday. – Reuters

All six English clubs have dramatically abandoned plans to join a European Super League on Tuesday, imploding the escape project with Spanish and Italian counterparts within 48 hours of the announcement. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho was fired as manager of Tottenham Hotspur on Monday after leading the London club for 17 months and six days before appearing in the League Cup final. (REPORT)

RB Leipzig has skipped Bayern Munich’s hopes of taking the Bundesliga title on Sunday, skipping three games as goals from Amadou Haidara and Emil Forsberg eased it to a 2-0 win over 10-man VfB Stuttgart. (REPORT)

Barcelona striker Jennifer Hermoso took what could prove to be an essential away goal when her side drew 1-1 against Paris St Germain on Sunday in the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final. (REPORT)

Manchester United failed to get past a resolute Leeds United when the teams played a goalless draw at Elland Road. (REPORT)

Manchester United hammered Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 and Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the FA Womens Super League as the battle for the last Champions League spot intensifies. (REPORT)

Manchester United’s Jessica Sigsworth celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal in the Women’s Super League match against Tottenham Hotspur. – Getty images

Turkey and Italy kick off the opening match of the European Championship 2020 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 11. (REPORT)

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has been accused of assaulting two women, police and prosecutors say in statements. (REPORT)

Ed Woodward, executive vice-chairman of Manchester United, one of the leading figures in the breakaway European Super League project, will step down from United at the end of 2021, the Premier League club said. (REPORT)

Hundreds of Arsenal fans protested outside the Emirates Stadium ahead of the English Premier League game against Everton on Friday to ask owner Stan Kroenke to leave the club over his bid to join the Super League. (REPORTBanners with slogans calling for the removal of American property from Liverpool were on display outside Anfield. (REPORT)

Arsenal are protesting against club owner Stan Kroenke ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton, outside the Emirates Stadium. – GETTY IMAGES

Matteo Darmian was again Inter Milan’s unlikely savior when the defender came off the bench on Sunday to score in a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona, taking Antonio Contes one step closer to the Serie A title. (REPORT)

Bengaluru FC’s AFC Cup play-off match, scheduled for April 28, has been postponed indefinitely as the preliminary match to decide the opponents has yet to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (REPORT)

TENNIS

The best Ashleigh Barty defeated Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Porsche Grand Prix, her first clay court title since the 2019 French Open.REPORT)

Ashleigh Barty celebrates her victory in the Porsche Grand Prix. – AP

Novak Djokovic crashed out of his own tournament after Russias Aslan Karatsev beat him 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final of the Serbia Open. (REPORT)

Novak Djokovic said he hopes it will not become mandatory for players to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete on the ATP circuit and that their freedom of choice should be supported. (REPORT)

BADMINTON

The alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in New Delhi has postponed the India Open badminton tournament, which will take place from May 11-16. (REPORT)

Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth feels that the mandatory breaks in training that players have to endure due to quarantine requirements prior to major events nullify all the hard work they put in prior to the tournament. (REPORT)

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap believes that the postponement of the India Open, a qualifying event for the Olympics to be held in Delhi from 11 May, is discouraging. (REPORT)

SHOOT

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced that it will host two selection matches to complete the shooters eligible to enter the Khelo India Games to be held in November. (REPORT)

HOCKEY

Well-known statistician BG Joshi passed away on Tuesday due to COVID-related complications in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. (REPORT)

The FIH Hockey Pro League games between India and Great Britain, scheduled for May 8-9 in London, were postponed on Wednesday following the British government’s decision to put India on the red travel list. (REPORT)

WRESTLING

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) selection committee has chosen seasoned wrestler Amit Dhankar in place of the younger Sandeep Singh Mann in the men’s 74 kg freestyle category for the World Olympic Games qualifying tournament to be held May 6-9 in Sofia, Bulgaria.REPORT)

BOXING

Indias Amit Panghal (52 kg) won the bronze medal at the Governors Cup in Saint Petersburg, Russia, after falling to world champion and well-known enemy Shakhobidin Zoirov in the semifinals. (REPORT)

Sachin, the only male boxer in the country to reach the final, delivered another outstanding performance to defeat Kazakh Yerbolat Sabyr and take the 56 kg men’s title at the World Youth Boxing Championships. (REPORT)

Sachin takes gold in youth world boxing – Special arrangement

Indian female boxers, featured in seven of the top 10 fights, did a great job of securing seven crowns in the World Youth Boxing Championships. (REPORT)

TABLE TENNIS

Sharath Kamal believes that Manika Batra has improved her doubles in a short time, making the duo very useful for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. (REPORT)

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra worked on their coordination and footwork during the five-day camp in Chennai. – SPECIAL SCHEME

ATHLETICS

The planned training and competition tour of elite track and field athletes – including Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh – to Turkey was “suspended” due to concerns about harsh quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the country. (REPORT)

Star sprinter Hima Das is confident that the Indian women’s 4x100m relay team, of which she is a part, can qualify for the Tokyo Olympics at the World Athletics Relay in Poland next month. (REPORT)

MOTORSPORT

The Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka Circuit at least until 2024, Formula 1 announced on Saturday. (REPORT)

The South India Rally, scheduled for April 23-25, has been postponed to June in the wake of new restrictions imposed by the government due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. (REPORT)

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has expressed concerns about the alarming COVID-19 situation in India. (REPORT)

George Russell publicly apologized to Formula 1 rival Valtteri Bottas on Monday for his behavior after the pair collided at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. (REPORT)