The Washington football team is in a very different place from a year ago. The organization had a new head coach in Ron Rivera who was tasked with rebuilding a team that had won only three games the previous season. The terrible performance of the football teams in 2019 earned them the number 2 overall choice in the 2020 NFL draft. They pulled out star edge rusher Chase Young Ohio state, which was a no-brainer.

Going into the 2021 season, the soccer team is the defending NFC East champions. They only booked seven wins last season, but it was enough to earn their first trip to the playoffs since 2015. In the 2021 NFL Draft, Washington has the number 19 overall pick and seven selections in total.

Washington is no longer looking for reconstruction, but for conservation. Unlike other teams in the division (namely the Cowboys), the Football Team does not feel a sense of urgency. Of course they want to win now like all teams do, but they also want to win in the coming years.

Team needs

Before we talk about Washington’s needs in design, it’s important to recognize the gaps they’ve filled with free choice. The soccer team signed journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for a one-year deal. It also drew wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries for some extra speed on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, Washington lost cornerback Ronald Darby but signed William Jackson III.

Washington had one of the division’s most, if not the most active free agencies. This makes sense because the off-season football team made it into the top five of the league in terms of salary cap. Washington had money to spend and could divide it among position groups because it did not invest too much in one position.

The main needs of the teams were met in free agency and so the concept will be about adding insurance and depth to both sides of the ball.

Offensive tackle:

Washington specifically needs help tackling the left. The performances of Geron Christian and Cornelius Lucas left something to be desired last season, while the first LSU striking Saahdiq Charles was injured last year. The football team would probably prefer to keep Morgan Moses on the right side, meaning they are still looking for a budding blindside blocker. With Washington’s long-term quarterback situation still unclear, a strong offensive line will be important to attract potential candidates.

Virginia TechChristian Darrisaw is a good target in the first round. He was a three-year starter with the Hokies and showed efficient speed and power in the run game, something Rivera has said he wants to improve.

Oklahoma States Bitches Jenkins is another player to keep an eye out for for Washington as he also promises to have an immediate impact on the NFL level.

Linebacker:

Washington is looking for a linebacker who can play alongside Jon Bostic and Cole Holcomb, especially after Kevin Pierre-Louis’s departure. The soccer team has depth in this position, but lacks a more versatile player who could fill the role as Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis did when Rivera coached the Panthers.

Safety:

The football team lacked stability in free safety for years as three different players only started on the position last season. Washington has Landon Collins, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon, and Kamren Curl, but they need someone who can add more speed and depth to the position.

Quarterback:

As previously mentioned, the Fitzpatrick football team signed a one-year off-season contract. But that is of course only a temporary solution. Washington has also re-signed Kyle Allen and playoff hero Taylor Heinicke this off-season, but neither has yet proven themselves to be starting material.

There are some rogue rumors about the soccer team doing everything they can to trade in for a quarterback. Former front office employee Michael Lombardi, who has resources and connections around the league, said the following delivery from The GM shuttle.

I think Washington will be the next team to unload all of their picks to try and get QB, Lombardi said. I think they love Lance. I don’t think I know Washington loves Lance. So are they going to trade to get Lance? That remains to be seen.

Lombardi is talking about the Trey Lance phenomenon in the state of North Dakota, who delivered a standout performance at FCS level in 2019. But with only 18 games played in college (he didn’t play last year because of the pandemic), there’s little history to move on. He is therefore a high-risk, high-reward choice.

With an additional choice for the third round, the football team may be able to advance to the first round, perhaps trade with the Falcons at No. 4 or the Bengals at No. 5. But this feels daring, especially for the new GM Martin. Mayhew. Quarterback remains a position that the football team needs, but it’s hard to imagine going all-in to get one.

Tight end:

This was a major need for Washington on the way to last year’s draft. Logan Thomas, against all odds, had a breakout year last season. He recorded 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns, solidifying himself as the tight end of the No. 1 football teams.

Because of Thomas, this is not as urgent for Washington as it was a year ago. But Thomas is 30 years old and a good season doesn’t necessarily mean he will have more in the future. This is a position that Washington could therefore endure drafting some young prospects.

General purpose

This design is not a Washington make-or-break. As the soccer team fulfilled its main free duty needs, the design is about insurance and filling the remaining gaps. Rivera remains focused on building a culture in Washington. He is therefore not only looking for talented players, but also talented players who complement each other. The soccer team doesn’t have to be flashy to be successful in the design.

Washington’s 2021 NFL Draft picks: