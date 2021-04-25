Mitchell High School splits with two of the best Class A tennis teams.





The Kernels dropped a 6-3 dual against Sioux Falls Christian and bounced back to topple Lennox 8-1 at Hitchcock Park. Both duals were highly controversial and Mitchell found his groove as the day went on, but head coach Pat Moller would like his team to put together a full day of tennis. I thought we started slow and played a little better in doubles than singles, Moller said. We played a lot better and better all day against Lennox. We just have to learn to put together a full day of tennis. The Chargers took the top four flights in singles, as Mitchells Macon Larson fell to Landon Levenhagen, 6-3, 6-4 on Flight 1 and Tyler Loecker dropped a 6-2, 7-6 (1) match against Collin Harmelink on Flight 2. On Flight 3, Aidan Patrick lost to Daniel Puumala 6-1, 6-2 and Connor Thelen was capped by Jadon Munson on Flight 4 6-0, 6-0. Jack Vermeulen scored the only single victory for the Kernels, 6-0, 6-3, topping Jackson Woodward on Flight 5. Luke Jerke lost to Gavin Mulder on Flight 6, 6-2, 6-4. Mitchell (9-5) fought back to win two of the three doubles matches, with Larson and Loecker winning on Flight 1, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 11-9. Cameron Miller and Drake Jerke won on Flight 3, 6-2, 6-1. Moller sees the kernels among the top four teams in Class A, along with Sioux Falls Christian, Huron and Yankton, but they’ve gone 1-3 against those teams in tight games. But Moller believes some of that can be attributed to inexperience during the early part of the season. It’s just really close, Moller said. … We have a team that does not have much experience. There are quite a few seniors on those other teams and we have one, and never played varsity until this year. We see the regular season as an opportunity to gain experience and close the gap between those other teams. Were close by. You can’t expect to win a state title every year, but that’s the goal. Larson and Loecker started the Lennox dual with a three-set loss to brothers Tyler and Jaxon Plank, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 10-5, but Mitchell would win the eight remaining games. Larson defeated Tyler Plank at Flight 1 singles, 6-2 and a default in the second set, while Loecker defeated Jaxon Plank at Flight 2, 6-4, 7-6 (6). Mitchell’s Aidan Patrick returns a ball during a number 3 singles match against Lennox Saturday, April 24 at Hitchcock Park. (Nick Sabato / Republic) Patrick defeated Andrew Daugherty on Flight 3, 7-6 (5), 6-2, while Thelen defeated Layne Lunstra 6-2, 6-0 on Flight 4. On Flight 5, Jack Vermeulen defeated Cody Plank 6-4, 6 -3 and Luke Jerke defeated Gunnar Geiken in flights 6, 6-3, 6-2. In doubles, Patrick and Thelen defeated Daugherty and Cody Plank on Flight 2, 6-1, 6-2 and Miller and Drake Jerke defeated Lunstra and Geiken on Flight 3, 6-0, 6-0 to end a series of five duals in two days at a high level. That started with Sioux Falls Christian, we were pretty down after singles, Moller said. No. 3 doubles came out with a win and No. 1 doubles took a big win and that changed the momentum for us and we rode that wave through Lennox. Many of these matches, even the ones that got lost, gave us a chance to win. Hopefully that translates to year-end wins as we learn how to fight through that. Mitchell will be in Sioux Falls on Monday at 1 p.m. in a triangle opposite Sioux Falls Washington and Aberdeen Central.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos