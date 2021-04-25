Flyers vs. Devils Preview: The ideal hockey game for the masochists

The Flyers are set to start a four-game slate against the New Jersey Devils today. Spare me the gagging noises, I already feel your pain. With next to nothing to play for except pride (and even that’s questionable) between these two floundering grids, it’s sure to be a messy series that won’t serve much else than this season one little closer to his gracious end. Who are the players to watch, what are the storylines and why should you care? All that and more below.

The Devils

New Jersey is another dump, much to the delight of most Flyers fans, but for the next week they will be collectively subjected to Flyers vs. Devils hockey, so there really are no winners here. The Devils have made some smart moves under new GM Tom Fitzgerald, most notably throwing Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac overboard for a nice pick package on deadline. Moving two mediocre players who weren’t part of this team’s game window was a quality decision, especially when the young core starts to round up in shape this season. Now the question is whether Fitzgerald and the rest of the Devils front office can build around the amount of talent they have in the system.

The Devils are a team completely driven by the game of their youth, with not much more depth behind them. Of the top 15 players in WAR on their roster, 10 are 23 or younger; Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt lead the way in terms of player value, which is roughly a reflection of the teams’ production class. Also noteworthy is standout rookie Yegor Sharangovich, who tops all Calder-related stats this season. Sharangovich has scored about 40 points and 20 goals this year and is tied for second place in the team’s goals with Hughes.

The Devils are a squad that is going to win with speed, if at all. With an abundance of somewhat plus skaters available, New Jersey likes to play with pace, beating defenders with a simple formula: go wide and overcome a one-on-one gap with superior crossover burst and plus skill. The Flyers are one of the slower teams in the NHL by comparison, so this is a tough match for them. New Jersey is a high-end odds generation team, ranking 10th in xGF / 60 at equal strength, but under new head coach Lindy Ruff, those numbers aren’t so much produced by quality shots as by quantity. Montreal Canadiens. The Devils are 12th in FF / 60 at equal strength, so they are a full-scale shooting team by archetype.

The biggest weakness of this team is their poor goalkeeping. The Devils are 17th in xGA / 60 at equal strength, but 7th in GA / 60, indicating that a season-long trend of opponents ended above expectations against them. MacKenzie Blackwood has been a rollercoaster this year, with Vezina caliber pieces, followed by intense bouts of cant-stop-a-beach-ball-itis. In terms of collective GSAx, the Devils are one of the worst teams in the league, only for teams like … Philadelphia. The Flyers will likely face Scott Wedgewood in the opening game of the week, so they’d be smart to hit him in the butt early with a few challenging shots.

The Flyers

As detailed in an article by a particular student that many call a great genius (people say that all, don’t look it up), the Flyers have little chance of securing themselves a top five selection in this design, even if they lose every leftover game in regulation. The other games don’t really matter; Win or lose, Philly will depend on the lottery to add some impact talent through the draw, and with no luck propelling them to a top three selection, the pick will likely be traded. At this point, the final weeks of the hellish 2020-2021 season will be useful for two things: evaluating the pipeline and evaluating the dressing room.

Chuck Fletcher has explained that he thinks this team is just not the right mix of players, hinting at a low season when some stalwarts could be jettisoned. While it’s mostly speculation at the moment, it seems the franchise is trying to discern who cares and who doesn’t. Those who have proven they care will be rewarded (Scott Laughtons extension), while those who don’t will be shopped off season if Fletcher wants to keep his job. The last part of the year will show in this regard. A lot of people think this team has already thrown in the towel, and to an extent I agree, but there are clearly a few players who still look hungry and effective from night to night.

Wade Allison is clearly the man to watch, but hopefully other young in-depth options like Tanner Laczynski and possibly Cam York are getting some legitimate looks into the NHL as things come to an end. The entire remaining schedule is an opportunity for the front office to tinker with what they currently have and evaluate what they would like to move, and Flyers fans should treat it as such. If possible, don’t focus on the results on the ice, but instead focus on the performance of young boys and non-established assets. Pay special attention to the Phantoms; Tyson Foerster rips it down there next to Wisdom and Companionship.

In net, the Flyers will likely start old Brian Elliott, whose joints require a significant amount of WD-40. The dude probably carries a can around in a tool belt like Hank Hill so he can bend over at this point to put on his pads. Elliott has looked creaky, exhausted and disappointing during his recent starts, so Philadelphia will have a hard time winning without keeping him relatively clean. Slowing down the pace of the game and making sure this is a low event match will be crucial to any pursuit of victory.

Three big things

Watch the attackers’ play with a keen eye and try to watch them without prejudice. Who carries out the execution and who does not? Chances are, you will notice countless mistakes besides Claude Giroux. Keep that in mind and collect your thoughts as we head into the off season, keeping sample size in mind, and use what you’ve gathered to evaluate how Chuck Fletcher changes the roster. If Brian Elliott looks anything skilled, this is one game the Flyers can win. The biggest issues for the veteran are rebound control and lateral mobility (hey, just two of the biggest components of an NHL-caliber goalkeeper), so if he swallows shots early and follows the puck closely, there’s some reason for optimism. What do the bottom lines look like against a top-heavy Devils team? This is one of the few openings for guys like Aube-Kubel and Laczynski to utterly dominate their competition, and they should take advantage of it. If the third and fourth lines don’t crush New Jersey in the xG and Corsi fights off the score sheet, that’s problematic and something that needs to be addressed off-season.

Game Day Tunes

It’s a devil’s game, so we need appropriate music. Cue the Eternal fate soundtrack.

Have a great game day, and as always, go Flyers.