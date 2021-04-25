Chris Weidman suffers a horrific leg injury after a checked kick in UFC 261





Silva, whose lower leg similarly broke during their fight in 2013, urged Weidman to have faith after Weidman was carried from the VyStar Veterans Memorial in Jacksonville, Florida. My deepest and most sincere sentimental champion. Have faith, He wrote on social media. I wish you a quick recovery. Right now I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let’s wish he was 100% recovered soon. Oddly, the two men have been involved two out of three times where a checked kick resulted in a broken leg in the UFC, according to ESPN. Corey Hill had the first in 2008 and he returned to fight 11 more times before retiring in 2015. Story continues below advertisement Weidman, who became the middleweight champion when he knocked out Silva, was in stable condition, according to the UFCwhile he awaited surgery on Sunday to repair a broken tibia and fibula. Known for his signature leg kick, Silva was sidelined for over a year due to his injury, which required insertion of a titanium rod to repair tibia and fibula fractures, and returned to fight, retiring in 2020 when Hall defeated him in a fourth round TKO. Weidmans’s left leg was placed in a compression-less fit and removed from the cage on a stretcher. Hall described hearing of a click when Weidman’s lower leg broke. I thought it was a blow, but I didn’t feel the blow to my calf, so that must be his bone. And when it landed, it clicked in. To be fair, it was just Anderson Silva when he landed. It was weird. It was so weird. I just introduced Anderson Silva. Story continues below advertisement I have nothing but respect for Chris Weidman, Hall said after the fight, Weidmans’ record dropped to 15-6 MMA, 11-6 UFC. He is truly one of the best. It’s a crazy story that he was the first man I fought and beat me that brought me to the fear. I wanted to do a great job. I feel so bad for him. I hope he’s okay. I wish the family the best. It’s the dumbest part of this sport. It’s a hurt business. I hope he recovers.







