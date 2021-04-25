The Ethnicities of Pakistani Cricket

Is cricket really the unifying factor in Pakistan? What does the ethnic composition of the sports teams tell us about the country’s social policy?

Cricket is the only thing that unites the country is perhaps the most repeated saying heard in Pakistan. While this is usually said lightly, it stems directly from an overarching feeling within Pakistani society that the country as a republic is highly polarized on many social and political issues.

As such, this is not a recent feeling. It has been around for decades now. But the meaning behind this sentiment goes deeper than just the fact that cricket brings together an antipodal group of people who were clubbed together as a nation in 1947. The Pakistan cricket team is to some extent a composite of the country’s different ethnic groups. But this was not always the case. Interestingly, the composition of the team clearly reflects the way in which different ethnic communities of the country have been involved or engaged with the state.

Cricket was not always the country’s favorite sport. Until the early 1980s, like in India, hockey was the most popular sport in Pakistan, so much so that it was declared the country’s national sport in the 1960s. And for good reason. Until the mid-1980s, Pakistani hockey teams dominated the sport in the international arena, winning three of the first five Hockey World Cup events.

And although Pakistan would win its fourth Hockey World Cup in 1994, by that time cricket had clearly become more popular and the hockey team’s competence had gradually declined. The hockey teams were almost always made up of players from Punjab. The rest of the players were from Karachi, mostly Urdu-speaking (Mohajirs). The cricket teams also consisted almost entirely of men from the Punjab capital Lahore and from Karachi which was / is the capital of Sindh, but has a Mohajir majority.

Early in the country’s history, Punjabis and Mohajirs were the two dominant groups in economics, politics and sports. They also dominated hockey and cricket teams. However, both sports failed to generate much interest outside the major cities of Punjab and outside Karachi and Hyderabad in Sindh.

The Bengals of what was then East Pakistan and what is now Bangladesh often criticized the hockey and cricket boards for neglecting talent from the region with a Bengali majority. Similar lamentations were broadcast by Sindhi, Baloch and Pakhtun nationalists. A 1967 issue of the Sindhi newspaper Ibrat quoted Sindhi nationalist scholar and activist GM Syed describing cricket and hockey as sports the country played Urdu-speaking and Punjabi-babu (elite).

Just before a test match against New Zealand in 1969 in Dhaka in the former East Pakistan, Yahya Khan’s dictatorship asked the selectors to select a Bengali player, Roquibul Hassan, after Bengali nationalists threatened to disrupt the match. He was played as the 12th man. And when he was selected as a playing member against an international XI in March 1971, civil war was already threatening to erupt in East Pakistan.

In 2019, he told the Financial Express that he had put a sticker with Joy Bangla (Long Live Bangla) on his bat as a protest against the West Pakistani treatment of Bengal.

In 1976, just before a test match in Hyderabad, Sindh, Sindhi nationalists were quoted in the November 1976 issue of The Cricketer as saying: It is ironic that even during the regime of a Sindhi Prime Minister (Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto) not a single Sindhi player in the hockey or cricket side of the country.

Javed Miandad, the 19-year-old Pakistani hitter from Karachi who had made his Test debut the same year, responded by saying that while he was not Sindhi-speaking, being Karachi made him a Sindhi. In 1983, newspapers quoted General Fazle Haq, then Governor of the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP), the current Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as saying that Pakhtuns don’t like cricket. He claimed they were more interested in football. Ironically, the governor was a member of General Zia-ul-Haqs’s military regime.

Integrating the country’s non-Punjabi and non-Mohajir ethnic groups into the country’s mainstream plan of affairs really began in earnest only in 1973. But by then, after a brutal civil war, East Pakistan had separated and became Bangladesh. And in 1973 an armed uprising broke out in Balochistan.

However, the process of gradual acculturation of the Pakhtun in the manner of the state and mainstream economy had been started by Ayub Khan’s regime since the 1960s. Ayub was of Pakhtun descent. The Bhutto government (1971-77), headed by the Prime Minister of Sindhi, did the same with the Sindhis. But this also meant the slow erosion of the Mohajirs’ status as an elite group and their resentment in this context often played out on the cricket field.

For example, in 1968, during a test match against England, the public at Karachis National Stadium was booed when team captain Saeed Ahmad came to bat. Ahmad was a Punjabi from Lahore who had replaced Karachis Hanif Mohammad as captain. The feeling and perception of being driven out of elite institutions would increasingly affect the country’s Mohajir psyche.

This is one of the reasons why there is always a lot of hue and howl from different angles in Karachi when a cricketer from Karachi loses the captain or is dropped from the side. This is always interpreted as a conspiracy to marginalize the Mohajirs. Nevertheless, while the project of bringing the Pakhtun into the mainstream affairs of the state and society continued, the process of doing the same with the Sindhis was rudely interrupted by the fall of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s regime in 1977 and the General Zia-ul-Haq dictatorship, previously mistreated, the Sindhis’ response when General Zia-ul-Haq decided in 1979 to send Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to the gallows.

It was not until the late 1990s that the Pakhtun cricket team began to receive Pakhtun talent. Today there are more Pakhtun players on the country team than there are from Karachi. In addition, Sindhi players have recently proven their talent, enough to be selected for teams playing in the country’s premier cricket league, the Pakistan Super League, and for Pakistan.

This can be seen as at least one aspect of the mainstreaming of the Sindhi community that started in the 1970s, but went off track in the 1980s. It was mainly put back on this path by successive provincial governments led by the Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh, which continues to co-opt Sindhi nationalist ideas by placing them in a federalist context.

The writer is a journalist and author with an international reputation. Opinions expressed are personal. Courtesy: Dawn