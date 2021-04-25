The Washington Football Team must be wary of these potential failures

Failures The Washington Football Team Should Look For In The 2021 NFL Draft.

The Washington Football Team hopes to continue a successful rebuild by adding quality players to the 2021 NFL Draft. They should avoid potential customers who could break down on the next level.

When Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera was hired in early January 2020, it indicated that the organization had failed to establish winning credentials with the previous regime (s). It was a pattern all too familiar to fans of Burgundy and Gold and it was clear that another new team was coming to town.

Fans should also realize and understand that the commitment to rebuilding will continue in this design and likely into the low season of 2022.

In the coming days, the Washington front office will continue with a different piece of the rebuild as the league gathers along the Cleveland Lakefront for the 2021 NFL Draft. The picturesque setting at Ohios Lake Erie is where they can take another step towards becoming the winning franchise that many fans have been craving for more than two decades.

However, a bad draft can delay that rebuilding and cut the team back by a year or two.

For today we look at players per round who can be eliminated on the next level. It’s not a pleasant topic to talk about or consider, but high-profile busts happen and fans of Burgundy and Gold can only hope that draft disasters lurking on the horizon will be avoided.

Busts can happen quickly or take a year or two to acknowledge. The players on the list today may break, but we wish them the best and we hope I’m wrong in my analysis. Let’s jump right in and see what yours really looks like in the Riggos Rag crystal ball.