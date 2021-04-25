Men’s tennis near Monumental Rally, Falls Short vs. Lamar





BEAUMONT, Texas It was almost a comeback for all ages, but the New Orleans Privateers tennis team’s season ended with a narrow 4-3 defeat to the Lamar Cardinals in the semi-finals of the Southland Tournmanet on Sunday. DECISIVE MATCH

Max Heinzel narrowly lost the first set in a grueling tiebreak and was 4-1 behind in the second set. That’s when he cranked up the pressure and rattled five games in a row to take the second set. He served 5-3 for the game, but Nicolas Mayr broke his serve and came back for a 7-5 decision in the final set to bring Lamar to the championship game. STRONG START The Privateers got a late service break and won on flight two. Max Heinzel and Johannes Klein scored a 6-4 win to start the day. Than Austin Fox and Aspen Lagarde kept the momentum going with a late service break of their own in a 6-3 win to record the first run of the day. SINGLES The Cardinals won the first three games to finish. They earned straight set wins on flights one, four and five to advance 3-1 in the match. Then the Privateers started to turn things around. Marcel Volz gathered from a set down and a double break to force a third set on flight three. He and Filippo Salsini exchanged early service breaks in the third set, but Volz won 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 to win his match. Mihajlo Drobnjakovic Joshua Sundaram survived in a tiebreak in the first set, but narrowly lost the second set 7-5. Both players exchanged service breaks in their respective opening games, but it was Drobnjakovic who got the job done with a 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 victory. FROM COACH KANGA “We fought as hard as we could. We started strong in the doubles, but suddenly we were 3-1. Mihajlo and Marcel held us in and the momentum started to change. But as I know from experience, it’s never over until It’s over. It’s hard, but we have to move forward and another day is coming. SOCIAL MEDIA Fans are encouraged to follow@BuienRadarNLon Twitter,@BuienRadarNLon Instagram, likePrivateers Tennison Facebook and subscribe to theUNOPrivateersYoutube Channel.







