Maine College rally on Sunday: Colby passes USM for overtime win in hockey

GORHAM Megan Rittenhouse scored 2:13 in extra time as Colby rallied on Sunday for a 2-1 field hockey win over Southern Maine in its first game since fall 2019. USM (0-3) took the lead late in the third quarter when Maddie Pullen scored with an assist from Brooke Carson. Emily Hogan equalized with an unassisted goal with 6:40 over in the regulations. Emily Loeb made three saves for Colby, while Julianna Kiklis had ten for USM. BASKETBALL COLBY, TRINITY SPLIT: Cabot Maher 3 for 4 with a homerun and an RBI-single, and Colby (8-10) saved a doubleheader-split with a 3-2 win over Trinity (8-4) in Waterville. The Bantams won the opener 2-0, as Alex Shafer threw a four-hitter. SOFTBALL STONY BROOK 7, UMAINE 0: Dawn Bodrug struckout 13 batters when the Seawolves (21-9, 7-1 America East) sidelined the Black Bears (11-16, 7-5) in Orono. Bodrug gave up six basehits and walked three. Nicole McCarvill and Jordyn Nowakowski each drove a few runs. Jasmine Gray and Keely Clark each had two hits for Maine. GORDON SWEEPS A:Karissa Hatchell hit an RBI-single in the top of the seventh inning to lift the Fighting Scots (10-13, 7-7 Commonwealth Coast) to a 2-1 victory over the University of New England (5-4, 5-3) in the first game of a doubleheader in Biddeford. UNE tied the game in the fifth inning on an RBI-single by Grace Tutt. Kristen Brown hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBI when Gordon won the second game, 8-1. Tutt hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh for UNE. TUFTS SWEEPS BATES: Kristina Haghdan threw an one-hitter in Game 1 and the Jumbos (12-2) scored 10 runs in the second inning in Game 2 when they defeated the Bobcats (1-7) twice in Lewiston, 8-2 and 16-9. Bates was able to erase most of the deficit 12-0 in the second game, scoring nine runs in the fifth inning. The rally included a two-run single by Jevan Sandhu, RBI-singles by Mary Collette, Janell Sato and Rachel Liazos and three basesloaded walks. LACROSSE OF WOMEN BATES 14, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 3: Summer Dias had four goals and two assists, and Kathryn Grennon finished with four goals and an assist as the Bobcats (2-2, 1-2 NESCAC) rolled to victory over the Camels (0-5, 0-3) in Lewiston . . Margaret Smith added three goals and an assist. Rachael Deptula stopped eight shots. «Previous Local talent led to the USM softball team’s best season This iframe contains the logic needed to process Ajax powered Gravity Forms.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos