Cards survive scary 9th to wipe the Reds

The Cardinals got into Sunday’s game against the Reds to convert the series sweep. Jack Flaherty started for the Cards against Luis Castillo for Cincy. Flaherty threw seven strong innings and struckout six, the only errors being a hanging slider that went for a solo recording and a scary hit-by-pitch on a fastball that came away from him.

Castillo got nickel-and-dimed by the Cardinals for four earned runs over five innings, two of which were on two solo homeruns by Tyler ONeill.

1st inning

Alex Blandino opened the game for the Reds and struckout by tapping a 3-2 fastball into Andrew Knizners’ glove for the first out. Jesse Winker saw a steady diet of breaking balls before hitting a 2-2 fastball to Tommy Edman in second place to our number two. Nick Castellanos swung under a 2-2 slider and blasted it to Justin Williams in the right to stop the Reds squad in a row.

Edman started the bottom of the inning for St. Louis with a leadoff single to rightfield. Dylan Carlson hit a ground ball right back into the middle for a single and Edman moved to third base as no one on the Reds was covering base.

Paul Goldschmidt, with runners on first and third base, grounded out in a fielder’s choice, scored Edman to give the Cardinals an 1-0 lead. Nolan Arenado grounded to Eugenio Suarez, who moved to second base and threw to first for a 6-3 double play.

2nd inning

Joey Votto hit a 1-2 sinker to Paul DeJong on the first base side of second base, who threw from his knees to first base to get the first out. Suarez worked a full count and hit a slider to Arenado for the second out. Nick Senzel then popped out to Goldschmidt, who ran back to foul territory to catch the catch and end the top of the inning.

DeJong made a 1-1 switch to Jonathan India for the first out of the inning. Williams followed with another groundout on the right. Tyler ONeill got his hands on a 1-1 sinker and pushed it into the stands in right-center, doubling the Cardinals’ lead to 2-0. Knizner grounded to third base for the last out of the inning.

3rd inning

Tucker Barnhart led off the third inning with a groundout to second. India grounded out again for the short stop for the second out. Castillo swinged out on three pitches, giving Flaherty nine straight outs to start the game.

Flaherty struckout to start the bottom of the inning. Edman hit a swinging bunt back to Castillo, whose pitch barely beat Edman to the first for the second out. Carlson waved, putting the cardinals in order.

4th inning

Blandino threw up the first pitch of the inning to Edman to open the fourth. Winker singled on a full count to midfield for the first hit of the afternoon for the Reds. Castellanos hit a hard grounder to Arenado, who threw to second base to initiate a 5-4-3 double play to end the top of the inning.

Goldschmidt hit out and looked at what he thought was ball four for the first out. Arenado followed and blasted to Barnhart for the plate. DeJong walked on a 3-2 switch to bring in Williams with a runner on and two outs. Williams grounded out to Votto, who was the first to get in for the last out.

5th inning

Votto started the fifth with a swinging strikeout on a 1-2 substitution in the sand. Suarez followed suit, swinging to a slider for the second out. Senzel jumped on the first pitch and lined out to Carlson, resulting in another clean inning for Flaherty.

ONeill again launched a hanging slider to the stands for his second homerun of the day, putting the cards at 3-0.

Knizner followed with a single to rightfield. Flaherty got a bunt to bring Knizner to second base while making the first out. Edman grounded to second base, bringing Knizner back to third base. Carlson then singled through the middle to score Knizner and make it 4-0. Goldschmidt grounded to third base to end the inning.

6th inning

Barnhart led off the inning with a swinging strikeout and swung to a fastball on full count. A fastball from Flaherty escaped from him and caught India in the helmet, and India was able to stay in the game and take first base. The umpires issued warnings after the hit-by-pitch and threw Reds manager David Bell, who appeared to be upset about both the game and that every team received warnings afterwards.

Mark Payton pinch hit for Castillo after the stoppage of play and popped to midfield for the second out. Blandino ended the inning with a flyout to the right.

Carson Fulmer replaced Castillo and pitched seventh, and Kyle Farmer replaced India in second place so the Reds medical team could investigate India more closely. Arenado grounded to third base to start the inning. DeJong hit the first pitch he saw to left field for a single. Williams followed and flew a 3-2 fastball to the left. ONeill swinged over the top of a breaking ball to end the inning.

7th inning

Winker led off the seventh with a solo shot into the leftfield bullpen, putting the cards 4-1.

Castellanos followed with a line drive single to the left. Votto grounded out for a strange 6-5-3 double play. Suarez hit out, checking his swing on a fastball that hit the outside corner of the plate for the third out.

Knizner popped out on the first pitch to Votto and started the Cardinals in the half of the seventh. Matt Carpenter pinch hit Flaherty and hit with a quick ball away. Edman ended the inning and hit a 2-2 curveball short before the final out.

8th inning

Jordan Hicks was called to throw the eighth. Scott Hurst came in to play midfield and moved Carlson to the right to replace Williams. Hicks walked Senzel on four pitches to start the inning. Barnhart went down and watched a 90mph change from Hicks ahead of the first. Farmer hit a ball to Arenado, who threw to second base to get to Senzel and start a double play, but Edman’s throw to first run went wide and Farmer was able to advance to second base on the throwing error. Tyler Naquin pinch hit for the Reds at the pitching spot and singled to the right to score Farmer, who had moved to third base on a wild pitch, reducing the lead to 4-2. Blandino ended the inning with a groundout back to Hicks to send the game to the bottom of the eighth.

Sean Doolittle was brought in to pitch the bottom of the eighth. Carlson worked a full count before dropping a high flyball on the first baseline in rightfield for a double. Goldschmidt singled to the left on a 2-1 fastball and scored Carlson for an insurance run and a 5-2 lead.

Goldschmidt then stole second base on the 1-1 pitch by Arenado. Arenado popped to second for the first out and DeJong followed suit, also pop-popping to third base. Hurst then flew to the left to end the inning.

9th inning

Alex Reyes replaced Hicks to close the game for the Cardinals. Winker completed an eight pitch at bat before striking out a borderline fastball in the outside corner. Castellanos tore a ball past the first baseline that bounced reasonably and into the seats for a ground-rule double. Votto walked on four pitches to bring in the tying run in Suarez. Suarez flew a ball deep to the left, and ONeill flied out for the second out when he and Hurst nearly collided. Senzel walked on four consecutive pitches to load the bases with the tying run first. Barnhart then grounded to Goldschmidt, ending the Reds threat and securing the sweep.

The Cardinals’ win puts them at 11-10 in the season, while the loss puts the Reds at 9-12. The Cardinals are starting a new series with the Phillies on Monday with the first pitch scheduled at 6:45 PM CT. Adam Wainwright is scheduled to start against the Phillies Zack Wheeler.

Quick notes

On the injury front, Yadier Molina underwent a final round of imaging and Mike Shildt is confident he will be able to return without a trip to the IL. Derrick Goold has also reported via Twitter that Yadi could be back in the lineup as early as Monday.

Shildt continues to STL media #Cardinals Zoom that he expects Yadier Molina to be back in the line-up on Monday. “Good news,” said the manager.#MLB #stlcards Derrick S. goold (@dgoold) April 25, 2021

Shildt was also optimistic that Harrison Bader could join the team in seven to 10 days (courtesy of Savannah McCann at Cardinals.com for the injury updates).

The Cardinals are moving to a six-man rotation this week, with Johan Oviedo being the favorite to secure the extra spot.

Final throwlines

Cardinals

Flaherty (W, 4-0): 7 IP / 3 H / 1 R / 1 ER / 0 BB / 6 K / 1 HR

Hicks (H, 2): 1 IP / 1 H / 1 R / 1 ER / 1 BB / 1 K / 0 HR

Reyes (S, 5): 1 IP / 1 H / 0 R / 0 ER / 2 BB / 1 K / 0 HR

Red

Castillo (L, 1-2): 5 IP / 6 H / 4 R / 4 ER / 1 BB / 3 K / 2 HR

Fulmer: 2 IP / 1 H / 0 R / 0 ER / 0 BB / 2 K / 0 HR

Doolittle: 1 IP / 2 H / 1 R / 1 ER / 0 BB / 0 K / 0 HR