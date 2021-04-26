Fans in disbelief over Jadeja’s 37-run IPL passed

Ravindra Jadeja’s 37 run matched Chris Gayle’s IPL record. Image: IPL

Ravindra Jadeja has left the cricket world in search of superlatives after delivering one of the most extraordinary all-round displays in recent memory.

The Indian all-rounder hit one record-equal to 37 runs of the final before claiming 3-13 to lead Chennai Super Kings to a 69-point victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Incredibly, he also had a run-out with a direct hit to end an extraordinary individual performance that broke the unbeaten start of the season in Bangalore.

Jadeja’s 37 runs after the final saw him tie a record set by Chris Gayle when the West Indies Great played for Bangalore in 2011.

Gayle’s record fell against the Kochi Tuskers’ Prasanth Parameswaran at the 2011 edition of the IPL, but Jadeja’s Sunday best was one of the most amazing all-round performances the competition has ever witnessed.

Aussie Dan Christian would kick himself after knocking out Jadeja, with the Chennai star making the Challengers pay in a devastating way.

His team’s total shot up from 4-154 at the end of the 19th to 4-191 at the end of the 20th.

He skipped five sixes and a four in Harshal Patel’s twentieth – with one of sixes coming out of a no ball – for his 28-ball 62.

Jadeja’s amazing range of hitting in that was over: 6,6,6 (from the no-ball) 6,2,6,4.

The 32-year-old’s stunning exploits infuriated viewers on social media.

In response, Bangalore scored 9-122, mainly thanks to Jadeja’s genius with the ball.

A seasoned left-arm spider all-rounder, Jadeja took the heart out of Bangalore’s clean bowling chase in the form of Australian Glenn Maxwell (22) and AB de Villiers (4).

Jadeja a one-man army

In between those two vital blows, Jadeja also ran Christian from a direct throw that reduced Bangalore to 5-81 in the 10th past, with the chase falling apart for Virat Kohli’s team.

“It’s good to get rid of such a performance early in the season,” said Kohli, who only scored eight. “You can probably say a man beat us.”

Jadeja’s skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni echoed those sentiments after praising his race-winning all-rounder.

“Jaddu (Jadeja) is someone who can change the game himself,” Dhoni said after the game.

Ravindra Jadeja knocked the bowlers of Banglaore over the ground. Image: IPL

In Sunday’s other game in Chennai, Delhi Capitals joined Chennai Super Kings and Bangalore at the top of the standings with eight points after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in this season’s first Super Over.

Kane Williamson nearly took Hyderabad to victory, but his unbeaten 66 balls out of 51 brought his team to 7-159, only equal to Delhi’s 4-159.

Left arm spinner Axar Patel, who played his first IPL match after recovering from the coronavirus, gave away just seven runs in his Super Over against Hyderabad’s Australian skipper David Warner and Williamson.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant hit a boundary against leg spinner Rashid Khan, then ran a goodbye leg from the last ball to hand Hyderabad their fourth loss this season in five games.

with AAP

