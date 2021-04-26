Sarah Potomak wonders what’s next with women’s hockey worlds





It would have been nice if they had a plan right away so that we could fly elsewhere so we could compete “Sarah Potomak PROVINCE

Article content Count Sarah Potomak among those who wish the Women’s Hockey World Cup backup plan was more of a front burner. The worlds, running May 6-16 in Halifax and Truro, were called off last Wednesday amid concerns from Nova Scotia’s provincial governments over increasing COVID-19 cases in the province. Potomak, a 23-year-old forward of Aldergrove in the mix for a squad of Team Canada, and her future teammates found out the tournament was over when they were about to hit the ice in Halifax for their final intrasquad game. The Canadian tournament schedule would be announced on Thursday. Potomak’s sister Amy, a 21-year-old forward, was also part of the 46-player selection camp. In an open letter posted to the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) website on Friday, federation president René Fasel stated that his group is committed to having worlds as soon as possible within the next few months, although he did not get into details. Potomak wonders if they couldn’t have done something more direct, especially given that the women’s worlds were canceled last year due to the pandemic and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing lies ahead. It would have been nice if they had a plan right away that would let us fly elsewhere so we could compete, said Potomak, a former University of Minnesota highlight and a assistant coach at Trinity Western University this season. As of now, we don’t know what’s going on. That’s the hard part. We have all been training for this non-stop since last year. With everything that has gone before, it is difficult to deal with taking it so close to the event.

Article content Fasel insisted in his letter that it would be costly and logistically difficult to have a reserve city ready immediately. Potomak believes there could have been empty skating rinks and hotels halfway through COVID-19 that wanted to help. There would have been somewhere, she said. Potomak scored 65 goals and 179 points in 145 career games in Minnesota. She and her sister were part of the centralized training roster for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, but the pair were among the last five players to be cut. The Potomaks were the two youngest players to participate. It (the worlds) is another way to prepare for the Olympics, Potomak explained. And were so ready to compete and just show everyone what we have. Now they were all home and just waiting. The Under-18 Human Worlds are scheduled to begin Monday in Plano, Texas, but Potomak does not begrudge anyone involved in that event. You’re comparing the Nova Scotia health authorities to the Texas health authorities and there’s a huge difference there, Potomak said. It would be different if they played in Nova Scotia. They are in a completely different location. I understand that the Prime Minister of Nova Scotia (Iain Rankin) was trying to protect Nova Scotia. Cases are emerging. I get it. But we had great protocol. Hockey Canada had done a great job with it. We thought we had the right protocols to keep Nova Scotia safe. Those protocols included having Team Canada go to the ice rink from their hotel, even though it was a few hundred yards from the arena, according to Potomak. We haven’t come into contact with anyone, she said. The news that the worlds were not going as planned left Potomak with a pit in my stomach. She said the players were especially keen to give a boost to Nova Scotia in light of the mass shooting that took place there last April. This is just disappointing, Potomak said. [email protected]

