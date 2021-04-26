Sports
Rye beats Nyack to win Section 1 Class A championship bowl
RYE – With a delayed and shortened season and no traditional Section 1 playoffs, Rye has never had a chance to defend his 2019 Class A title, either last fall or spring. But the Garnets seniors still had a lot to prove, namely that losing a deep and talented class before graduation wouldn’t affect the high standards of the program.
They had been more physical and less showy than in years past, but it had been effective. Finally, in Sunday’s season finale, Rye appropriately turned to another Lavelle to round out a different kind of championship season.
This time, it was senior wide receiver Liam Lavelle who delivered it by catching four touchdowns and taking a 36-9 win over Nyack in Section 1’s Class A South regional bowl championship.
“We are so happy to have the opportunity to play this season, especially this championship,” said Lavelle, Declan Lavelle’s younger brother, who has set program records as Rye’s quarterback for the past three seasons. “It means everything to us. We are also overcome with emotions. This whole year has been worthless to everyone and we are so happy to end it like this.”
Lavelle caught three touchdowns in the first half from junior Owen Kovacs, including one from 88 yards, then added a 60-yard run to pay for a pass from junior Teddy Berkery.
Lavelle, who was injured part of last year and played behind three all-section receivers, finished with seven catches for 219 yards.
“Liam is the best,” said Jack Bartlett, a fellow senior captain. “He’s one of the hardest workers I know and he wants it more than anyone and he’ll prove it in every piece.”
That pride was deep for Lavelle, Bartlett and the rest of the seniors. They had redefined the team’s image based on physicality, often driven by defense and strong blocking for junior star Caden Whaling.
“Obviously, Garnet football looked different this year with all the running, but we made it work,” Bartlett said.
Although they effectively passed the ball on Sunday, the Garnets believed their physical game beat Nyack, which faded after a strong first half.
The RedHawks had only played three games this year, making it the second least in Section 1. They had to endure two COVID-19 breaks, but the team had returned this week to defeat rival Spring Valley and earn a trip to the bowl game.
They only had three days to prepare for Rye
“It certainly played a role,” said Nyack coach Jerell Jones. “You always get better with repetition and they were definitely one step ahead of us on the field today. Since we didn’t have the preparation that you normally have, because this is our third game and we have practically a month off, I’m glad the guys that were. able to fight and compete. But we were definitely one step behind. “
Turning point
After Nyack drove within 14-9 in the first half with a 1:15 draw, Rye responded with the most important drive of the game. The Garnets marched off the field in just 1:03, came within range on a 27-meter pass from Kovacs to Lavelle, then completed the ride when the two reconnected on a score of 11 meters.
Player of the game
Liam Lavelle, Rye. Lavelle, who will go to Miami or Ohio but has no plans to play sports, has been the team’s leading receiver and a standout defensive defender all season. He said Sunday’s four-touchdown day will give him something to brag about.
“It means the world,” he said of the game, “especially with my brother. Now I have a few points of discussion against him.”
By the numbers
Rye (6-0) Kovacs went 8 of 11 for 205 yards and Berkery went 5 of 7 for an additional 82 yards. … The Whaler, who came into play as the lead rusher of Section 1, had 12 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. … Mason McComb had an interception and Bartlett had a bag.
Nyack (2-1) Kevin Fowler went 3rd out of 11 for 115 yards, including two passes for 76 yards to Kevin Sestak. One completion accounted for Fowler’s 1-yard touchdown run that brought Nyack in 14-9 in the second quarter. … Jayden Coulanges had nine carriers for 79 yards and Zach Colimon added eight carriers for 62 yards.
Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor of The Journal News and Poughkeepsie Journal and can be reached by email at [email protected], on Twitter at @lohudinsider, and on Instagram at @lohudinsider.
