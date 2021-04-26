Branford Golf Off-Season with Two Victories; Tennis teams also score two wins

By Chris Piccirillo / Zip06.com • 4/25/2021 4:09 PM EST

Boys golf

The Branford boys’ golf team started the 2021 season playing three games last week. The Hornets took a win against East Haven, took a defeat to Sheehan, then defeated Amity for a 2-1 start to the year.

Branford claimed a 183-194 home win against East Haven in the season opener at the Pine Orchard Country Club on April 19. Senior Finn Thompson and junior Justin Acquarulo were Branford’s co-low scorers as both athletes finished with a low round of 45 for the Hornets. . Senior Billy Linder finished with a 47, while fellow senior Luke Albinger played a 48 card for the team of Head Coach Jen Kohut.

The next day Branford hosted Sheehan and won a 185-197 defeat to the Titans. Sophomore Keegan LaLonde earned medalists for the Hornets by handing in a low round of 40 in the afternoon. Acquarulo shot a 51, Thompson finished with a 52, Linder scored a 54 and senior Sean McCarthy finished with a score of 59.

On April 22, Branford was on his way to take on Amity. The Hornets had a 180-182 victory against the Spartans at The Tradition Golf Club on Oak Lane in Woodbridge. Thompson and Linder both totaled 44 points for Branford in the victory. LaLonde and Acquarulo each finished with a total of 46.

Tennis for girls

The Branford girls’ tennis team took victories over East Haven and Sheehan to take on Jonathan Law with a loss last week. The Hornets now have a record of 3-3 in the season.

The Hornets hosted East Haven on April 19 and shutout the Yellowjackets 7-0. Then, on April 22, Branford recorded a 4-3 win against Sheehan in another home game. Senior captain Shae Lepre rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the third set to win her No. 1 singles match in a tiebreaker and secure the win for Branford.

The next day, the Hornets played a road game against Jonathan Law and lost 5-2. Sophomore Leila Omeragic achieved a 6-3, 6-3 victory for Branford in the No. 2 singles match. Fellow sophomore Evelyn Mollow claimed a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 3 singles.

Tennis for boys

The Branford boys’ tennis team played three games last week and got away with two wins to improve to 2-4 this year. The Hornets took a loss against Hand, then took victories against Shelton and North Haven in last week’s matchups.

On April 20, Branford won 7-0 on the road against Hand. Two days later, the Hornets were back on track to face Shelton and shutout 7-0 for their first victory of the spring season.

Subordinate Josh Berdon claimed a 6-2, 6-0 victory over No. 1 picks out for the Hornets when they defeated Shelton. Junior Matt Gaudioso achieved a 6-4, 7-6 victory at No. 2 singles; junior William Mollow netted a 6-3, 6-0 win over No. 3 singles; and senior Declan Ross recorded a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the No. 4 singles match.

Branford’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Justin Fatheree and Alec Aceves-Acosta took a 6-3, 1-6, 10-4 victory. The Hornets’ No. 2 team of senior Ayush Sharma and freshman Luke Baylis achieved a 7-5, 6-4 victory, while the No. 3 duo of sophomore Adam Albrecht and freshman Matt Law were victorious with a 6-4, 6-0 score.

The day after, Branford hosted North Haven and claimed a 6-1 victory. Berdon (6-3, 6-4), Gaudioso (6-1, 6-4), Molloy (6-1, 6-2) and Ross (6-0, 6-0) won the singles competition for Branford. The number 1 doubles team of the Hornets of Aceves-Acosta and Fatheree recorded a 6-1, 6-4 victory, while the number 2 team of Baylis and Sharma won a 6-1, 6-0 decision.

Lacrosse for boys

The boys’ lacrosse team Branford-East Haven (Bfd-EH) recorded its first win of the year, taking a two-game split last week. Bfd-EH now has a record of 1-3 in the season.

Bfd-EH lost 9-7 on the road against Lyman Hall on April 19. On April 23, the team was back on track to face West Haven, winning 10-7. Bfd-EH and West Haven were at a draw of 5-5 at half time. The Hornets then surpassed West Haven 5-2 in the second half to get away with the win.

Seniors Luke Volpe and Jared Yakimoff both scored two goals and had two assists for Bfd-EH in the win. Senior Matt Cordero and sophomore Sean Bosworth each added two goals. Senior Nick Chieffo scored a goal with two assists, senior Dylan Pyle scored a goal and junior Cam Paleski contributed an assist. Junior Aidan Strebel made 20 saves in goal for Head Coach Jim May’s team.

Lacrosse for girls

The Branford girls’ lacrosse team took its first win of the season when the team took a 12-10 win against Mercy last week. The Hornets also took defeat for Hand and have a record of 1-2 this year.

On April 20, the Hornets Hand hosted a matchup at Branford High School. Branford took a 17-4 defeat to hand in the match.

Three days later, the Hornets recorded their first win of the season when they defeated Mercy 12-10 in a home game. Junior Isla Lionetti scored six goals and assisted Branford in the win. Sophomore Jennifer Spencer scored three goals, while junior Julia McHenry added a few goals. Sophomore Ellena Galdenzi made 10 saves in goal for the Hornets.

Basketball

The Branford baseball team recorded one victory in their three games last week and are now 2-5 of the season. The Hornets took losses to Hamden and Jonathan Law before defeating Foran in recent action.

On April 19, Branford hosted Hamden and won 3-0 against the Green Dragons. Senior Dan Farricielli threw 6.1 innings and struckout the Hornets five batters in the loss. Collin McNeil, teammate, was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Then, on April 22, the Hornets took a 14-0 against Law in another home game at Branford High School. The following afternoon, Branford headed for Foran and claimed a 9-5 win against the Lions.

Junior Sam Smith earned the win on the mound by throwing five innings when Branford turned Foran upside down. Fellow junior Kyle Givner worked the last two innings of the game to finish it off for the Hornets.

Outdoor track for girls

The Branford girls’ out-of-court squad opened the 2021 season with a home game against Lauralton Hall on April 22. Head coach Kevin Connell’s team beat the Crusaders 101-44 in the first game of the year.

Branford got a few first places in the meeting with Lauralton Hall. Freshman Joelle Budz took first place in both the 100 (13.9) and 200 (29.2) for the Hornets. Senior Jen Hincapie finished first in the shot put (24-5) and javelin (68-11). Senior Ashley Duong took first place in the pole vault (6-6), while junior Katie Laska finished first in the 400 (74.1). The Hornets’ 4×100 relay of sophomore Sarah Nwagboli, Laska, junior Sam Burzynski and Budz finished first with a time of 57.6.

Freshman Tess Wasiolek came second in the 800 (2: 39.1) for the team of Head Coach Kevin Connell. Lauren Donbrowski took second place in the javelin throw (55-6).