Roundup: Hockey Panthers Back in the Win Column | Sport

GLENS FALLS, NY Emma McCart had a hat-trick on Saturday to lead Hoosick Falls hockey to a 5-0 win over Salem-Cambridge.

McCart scored all three of her goals in the third quarter to lead the Panthers, who improved to 10-2 this year.

Tatum Hickey and Ava Kasulinous also matched for the Panthers. Ayla Fauler, Hickey and Kamryn Friel added assistants.

Adrianna Sacilowski and Aleah Stowell made two saves together, while Tori Cary had seven stops for Salem-Cambridge.

The Panthers are back in action against Corinth at Afrims Sports Park on Monday.

Patriots fall into the hands of wolves

SOUTH BURLINGTON The Mount Anthony boys’ lacrosse team dropped a 17-3 decision at South Burlington on Saturday. MAU goals were scored by John Steadman, Cameron Cummings and Lucas Lincourt. Chase Gauthier had an assist for the Patriots.

Hayden Gaudette was busy at goal, with more than 20 saves on the day. The Patriots are 0-2 and host Brattleboro Tuesday at 4:30 pm at the Veterinarians Field.

Bulldogs blow Bellows Falls

MANCHESTER In a game played at the Dana Thompson Rec Park, the baseball team of Burr and Burton on Saturday topped Bellows Falls 11-1. BBA improves to 2-1 of the year and travels to Rutland on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a match

BBA softball falls into the hands of Poultney

POULTNEY The Burr and Burton softball team traveled to Poultney on Saturday and returned after losing 16-4. BBA drops to 1-2 and plays against Rutland on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Rutland passes Mount Anthony

RUTLAND The Mount Anthony girls’ lacrosse team fell against Rutland on Saturday afternoon, 20-4.

MAU scored all of its goals in the first half. Alexis Harrington, Elyse Altland, Skye Colvin and Ashley Gruber found the back of the net for the Patriots.

MAU is scheduled to travel to Manchester on Tuesday to meet BBA at Taylor Field at 4:30 pm

Indians win first of the season

GRANVILLE, NY A few touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one from Brice Burr and the other from Jacob Ruggles, propelled Cambridge to its first win of the year, 38-20, over Granville, in a Class D matchup.

Cambridge took a 12-8 lead after a quarter, when Burr and Owen Foyle both scored, Foyle from 68 yards.

Granville took the lead at half-time, 14-12, but Cambridge took the lead again for good in the third when Eli Danio scored on a one-yard run and Foyle hit from six yards with one stone.

A touchdown from Granville on the first game of the fourth brought the score to 25-20, but Burr and Ruggles put the game down.

Cambridge is 1-3 and will play against an opponent TBD this weekend.

FRIDAY

Patriots drop match with Bulldogs

BENNINGTON On Friday afternoon, the Burr and Burton Bulldogs boys tennis team at the Bennington Rec Center scored a 5-1 win over Mount Anthony.

BBA wins came from Nick ODonnell, Alejandro Shapiro-Mochon, Blake Allen and Lucas Arrington. In doubles, Tucker Swim and Carter Lincourt won.

Collin Bevin was the only MAU winner at number 2 in singles.

MAU will be back on the track in Brattleboro on Wednesday, while BBA will be back home on Wednesday at the Equinox against Woodstock.

Mount Anthony baseball rips Rutland

RUTLAND An eight-run second inning and a strong pitching performance by Caleb Hay led Mount Anthony to a 15-2 victory over Rutland on Friday.

The Patriots added six in the fourth to end the game after five innings.

Hay added a few hits to the game, with a double and a single. Ethan LaBatt also had two basehits, hitting from second place in the line-up.

At the mound, Hay threw five innings, giving up one earned run and striking out nine Ravens.

MAU is 2-0 and hosts Brattleboro on Wednesdays at 4:30 pm

Moscarello leads power surge for MAU

RUTLAND Danielle Moscarello was 4-for-5 with a grand slam and on Friday led Mount Anthony to a 27-5 victory over Rutland in five innings.

Masson Billert also had a big day at the record, also going 4-for-5. Sofia Berryhill earned the victory in the circle and struckout seven without a walk.

MAU is 2-0 of the year and hosts Brattleboro on Wednesdays at 4:30 pm

Panthers over Berlin-New Lebanon

HOOSICK, NY The boys’ soccer team at Hoosick Falls came back with three unanswered goals to take a 3-1 victory over Berlin-New Lebanon on Friday.

After a 1-0 defeat, Hoosick leveled the match on a shot by Alex Salvesvold that broke off a defender and past the goalkeeper. About 5 minutes later, Connor Jones put Hoosick Falls at 2-1 when he brought home a rebound. The last goal was that Jones headed in a corner. The assistants for Hoosick Falls came from Brendan Grenoble and Connor Powers.

Hoosick Falls is scheduled to host Spa Catholic on Tuesday in a Wasaren League crossover match.

Fauler pushes Panthers past Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, NY Ayla Fauler scored two goals and got two assists on Friday as the Hoosick Falls hockey team surpassed Glens Falls 5-1.

Fauler scored both goals one minute apart in the first quarter to give Hoosick a 2-0 lead. Aliza Williams cut the lead in half before Tatum Hickey scored to make it another duel with two goals. Lyric Kriner added the last two goals.

Adrianna Sacilowski and Aleah Stowell didn’t have to save anything.

Panther wave falls into the hands of Spa Catholic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY The Hoosick Falls golf team continued the season with a game against Saratoga Catholic at the Saratoga Spa Golf Course (par 36). The Panthers lost with a score of 4-1 while battling windy conditions and falling temperatures. Hoosick Falls senior Mat Smith and Saratoga Catholics Charlie Greiner led all golfers with a score of 41. Other scores from Saratoga Catholic were Will Fizer 44, Dylan Mulholland 45, Ryan McCarroll 46, Will Emery 47 and Cody Burkey 55.

Other Hoosick Falls scores included Miles Smith 45, Aiden Fleming 48, Allison Hathaway 52, Brady Hathaway 56 and Brady Mann 59. The Panthers will now break for the weekend for their final two games next week. They will host Stillwater on Mondays and Tamarac on Wednesdays at the Hoosick Falls Country Club.

Greenwich doubles Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, NY Greenwich spoiled Cambridge’s last day when the Witches took a 4-2 win over the Indians.

Conor Smith gave Greenwich a 1-0 lead before Charlie Dill made a draw in the 24th minute. Greenwich took a 2-1 lead at half time and then Cambridge rebalanced the game on another goal from Dill.

Charlie Gartner scored with 14 minutes to go and again four minutes later for the 4-2 win.

Cambridge will face Tamarac on Tuesday in a Wasaren League tournament match.