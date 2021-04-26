Kushner: Pelicans’ expectations have been reasonable this season, so why couldn’t they live up to that? | Pelicans

The standard was extremely reasonable.

The New Orleans Pelicans shouldn’t be a traditional playoff team this season. Or even a winning one, for that matter.

Deep down, most baseline goals didn’t even have to earn a seat in the expanded play-in tournament. No, a format that allowed two-thirds of the NBA to participate was considered perhaps too lofty.

Instead, at the most granular level, the pelicans were expected to remain within reach all season. To make each of these 72 games count. Feel what it means to play high-stakes basketball and recognize the implications of a season-long quest, rather than the mundaneity of nighttime games.

Pretty fair to ask, huh? Just play for something.

But in the end, the Pelicans couldn’t even muster that.

Despite the benefit of rolling out the leagues ‘healthiest roster and backed by the breakout of sophomore superstar Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are somehow staring through the course of the series’ completion as this campaign makes its last dozen matches reached.

It just shouldn’t be.

Given Williamson’s jump, Brandon Ingrams ‘status as a maximum contract earner, and coach Stan Van Gundys’ experience, these Pelicans should be better than their record of 26-34. They should be closer to the chase than 11th Place Island, a piece of rotten real estate they’ve lived in for months.

Reality is grim. They went into the week 4 games behind the Golden State Warriors and 4 behind the San Antonio Spurs, a divisional rival that left New Orleans on Saturday night with a 110-108 victory, seemingly ending the Pelicans season.

There is no word around it to massage. This is a disappointment.

Despite all of Williamson’s eye-catching stats and differential numbers that reflect a mid-range team, their position is just not competitive enough at this point to consider this season an obvious step forward.

And everyone involved must ask themselves where the outage is coming from.

Because the pelicans had not raised their gaze too high. The goals were reasonable, and they were not set by fans or the media. It came from the top of the teams’ basketball pyramid.

We definitely compete to be a playoff team, executive vice president David Griffin said for the season. We think we have a group that can compete for a playoff position. At the same time, our goal is to compete in meaningful games. If we get into a play-in tournament situation, that’s fine. We just want to be hardened by winning. We very much believe we have the ingredients for a playoff roster, but we also recognize that we have a tremendous amount of change and that Coach Van Gundy and his staff have one of the shortest turnarounds in history.

The short term results are not what it would judge.

For now, however, those results are all we need to judge. And they are not good enough.

Looking at the stats Griffin put together: The Pelicans are not a playoff team. With 12 games left, they are barely competing for it anymore, wiping out the chances of really meaningful games or a chance at the play-in tournament. And they are certainly not hardened by winning.

To be there game after game after game and get yourself ready to play and go out and compete and not finish it is frustrating for all of us, Van Gundy said. Coaches, players and front office.

Solving this will not be easy. But it clearly requires us to move on from many fringe pieces around Ingram and Williamson.

Trading for expensive veterans like Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams, this off-season was supposed to shorten the curve to competitiveness. Playing in crunch-time situations alongside veteran winners was meant to aid the development of Williamson and Ingrams in those big moments.

Swing and a miss.

Now the pelicans have to reassess the coming months and set out a new strategy.

From a broad perspective, this is not a doomsday. Not only do the Pelicans have a talented core with a budding superstar, but Griffin is armed with an abundance of pulling capital to acquire additional talent. There are plenty of opportunities to immediately improve selection without harming their long-term potential.

That way, this isn’t as dire as the Anthony Davis era, which often forced pelicans to take out a mortgage on the future in an effort to sustain the short term.

But this season’s blatant failure was the missed opportunity it left behind. They simply cannot use the composition of this grid as a springboard to the future or as a blueprint of how to build.

Instead, the Pelicans end this season the same way they did last year. Dissecting the issues and trying to address problem areas as they move forward, without a clear mandate in the direction.

It’s a daunting position given the individual growth that took place and the enviable war chest of resources available.

And in the end, unless something drastically changes in the next 12 games, the Pelicans have to judge why they couldn’t even meet their lowest, most reasonable standards. And recognize that just because they sniffed the most basic of expectations this season won’t be judged by a curve next year.

Make no mistake, in 2021-22 the Pelicans can’t just be a little bit better. They should be judged on a timeline as if this season’s goals were achieved.

There is no choice. Long-term competitiveness growth cannot stall just because this season failed to meet its targets. Timelines and windows in the NBA are too short to stay in place.

It is the part of this Pelican season that hurts the most.