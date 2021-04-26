Fantasy Football 101: How to Start a Dynasty League

If you’re reading this article right now, Dynasty Fantasy Football is for you. Are you longing for football during the low season now? To check. You’ll LOVE dynasty fantasy football, I promise. The key is to be in a good league. Before we get into how to achieve good competition, I would like to discuss a few things that worried me when I got into the dynasty.

Hand up, I’m not a college footballer. I’m not much of a rookie movie mill, either. And I am not a football historian. I started playing fantasy football to connect with some friends when I graduated a decade ago, and that catapulted me into a world of NFL obsession outside of my local team. I was hesitant to get into dynasty football because I was afraid I would be bad at it, and I didn’t know how to get into a league with school friends that had the same energy as my home league.

Finally, some of my friends from my original home league decided to go into the dynasty because after the SuperBowl … we wanted more. We wanted to get deeper into the world of fantasy football. Besides, I was looking for an escape. This was three years ago. We created a competition with others we knew shared our obsession. At the same time, I also joined a #FootClan fantasy football league. As an added bonus, this was a great outlet to escape from some of the challenging things going on in my life. I’ve put together a video below explaining why I got into dynasty fantasy football.

How I got into dynasty fantasy football and really talked about why I needed an outlet pic.twitter.com/eyvFg8cYeT – Jeff Greenwood (@TheFantasyEng) April 25, 2021

Dynasty fantasy football is really not that different from the redraft of (normal) fantasy football. Dynasty is fun because it gives you the chance to assemble your perfect team as a GM. In the Dynasty, trading is quite common during the NFL off-season and you become more invested in the NFL draft. For these reasons, the dynasty is non-stop.

Starting a dynasty league

The most important part of starting a dynasty league is doing it with others who are just as dedicated as you. Maybe you can do that with friends. Maybe you can do that with your family. Or maybe you are looking for others who share your enthusiasm for fantasy football.

DO NOT invite the type of player who forgets to set their squad in your normal redraft competition. Invite the type of player who will talk and shoot with whom you trade offers in your redraft competition. I’ve made the mistake of inviting more casual players, and it’s not fun for them either.

There are many resources available to connect with the thousands of other fantasy generations also looking for a dynasty siting. I highly recommend joining one #FootClanLeague. I joined three years ago and it’s still going strong with all the original members (shout out Trent Richardson Memorial League on Sleeper). In fact, many of the people in the league know more about fringe players and rookies than I do.

Grid structure

When playing a dynasty, each team’s roster must be at least 25 players deep. The point of the dynasty is to win now, but you also plan a few years into the future. That means your rookie should set tight goals that don’t come true for three years, or take a shot at someone like Jordan Love who you think can contribute in the future. Deep grids are essential for this.

My personal favorite type of competition is 10-team -PPR Superflex with the following grid construction: 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 QB / RB / WR / TE, 1 RB / WR / TE, 1 DEF, and 20 bank spots. There are hundreds of different ways to play. For example, many in the fantasy industry have touted Tight End Premium competitions, where tight ends receive an extra point per reception compared to wide receivers or running backs.

Some leagues use taxi crews, which I am a fan of. Taxi squads are essentially elaborate rosters that can ONLY be used for Rookies and sophomores. Usually taxi crews are three to five players deep. The concept of a taxi team is that you can take your chance on unpopular rookies and wait a few years to see if they come true. At any point in their rookie or second season, you can transfer a player from their taxi team to your normal squad. This is required to actually use the player in your lineup. However, once a player has graduated from your taxi team, he cannot go back.

Platform

My favorite platform for fantasy (including dynasty) is Sleeper. It’s easy to use, simple and Sleeper is constantly improving its user experience based on feedback. #NotASponsor but #CouldBeASponsor. My Fantasy League is another popular platform that is not that easy to use, but incredibly customizable. You can also play on other commonly used platforms, but I recommend using Sleeper.

When should you start a dynasty league?

You can really start a dynasty league at any time. As with redraft, you can draw in March and everyone draws from a level playing field. The best time to do a dynasty league is probably after the April NFL draw, as this event introduces the most change in fantasy player values. I would recommend waiting a few weeks (minimum) after the NFL draw to begin your startup draw so that you have an early feel for each team’s assault weapons. You can also create your boot draft before the NFL draft and then set up the rookie draft in reverse.

Start-up concept refers to the first draft when your dynasty league starts. After the startup version, each team keeps their players forever – unless, of course, they trade them or dump them on the waiver wire.

Rookie design refers to subsequent fantasy drafts created every year, with league partners only drafting rookies. Typically, rookie drafts are three to five rounds deep.

Final thoughts

While there are a ton of resources out there for those interested in dynasty fantasy football, Twitter is one of the best. The fantasy football community is, for the most part, incredibly nice and inviting. Twitter is a popular platform to chat about dynasty football and have fun discussions. Get in touch with our writers on Twitter, we love to chat! You can find me on Twitter @BuienRadarNL . To enjoy!