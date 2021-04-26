HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Compass Academy’s Mendez makes its first appearance at a regional tournament

Before enrolling at Compass Academy, Neena Mendez’s experience playing competitive tennis was limited to training sessions and competing for junior teams between the ages of 11 and 14.

In her first year as a varsity tennis player for the Lady Cougars, she has made her mark.

Mendez became Compass Academy’s first-ever regional tennis qualifier after winning her second play match, 6-1, 6-1, against Cranes Alexys Suarez at the end of the District 5-3A tournament on April 6 in Big Lake.

Next up for her is the Region I-3A Tournament, which starts Monday and continues Tuesday at the Rose Park Tennis Center in Abilene.

This is our first year at tennis and it feels pretty good, Mendez said. It feels great that I could help publicize my school. Our school is very small and no one really knows us from other schools.

Mendez added that she was nervous on her way to her first district tournament, but as the tournament progressed, she gained confidence.

When she made it to the final, she admitted that she was in her own head and eventually fell to Hernandez 6-4, 6-0. As Mendez prepared for the play, she knew she needed to be in a stronger frame of mind and stay focused if she wanted to move forward.

Tennis is primarily a mental sport, Mendez said. When you go out on the track, you need to have a good mind.

Compass Academy tennis coach Brooke Chambers also helped Mendez as she struggled on the court and reminded her to look around and remember how hard she’d worked to get to that point.

She was very quick to try to give me credit, so I had to remind her that I can show them the way, but I can’t force them, Chambers said. She did it, she did the job.

For her father, David Mendez, it was a proud moment to see his daughter qualify for a regional tournament on the courts where he once played. He grew up in Stanton, played district tournaments in Big Lake, and said tennis helped his family through tough times.

It brings tears to my eyes, he said. That was the neighborhood in which I grew up. It’s a special feeling for Dad because we’ve been through a lot as a family, so tennis is a blessing to all of us.

One of six siblings in her family, Neena received homeschool education before enrolling at Compass Academy. The junior said playing at the varsity level has benefited her and also has an eye for the future as she rounds out her junior year and continues to work towards her goal of playing at the collegiate level.

Her head coach believes that if she keeps working for it, she can achieve her goal.

Whether it’s here at home at UTPB or even getting a scholarship elsewhere, Chambers said. She definitely has the ability and works hours a day. If she sticks to it, there’s no reason she can’t.

I told her I would support her all the time.

Neena’s father hopes she hopes to keep playing after high school, but in the end added that it was her decision.

She’s gotten the rest of this year, the summer, and all of next year, David said. At the end of the day, she has to want it. I can give her the right tools and advice, but she must want it to be on the next level.

Regional tennis qualifications

Class 6A

Girls Singles: Sarah Stewart, Midland High

Boys Singles: Tyler Stewart, Midland High

Mixed doubles: Connor Carriger and Montserrat Salazar, Midland High

Class 4A

Girls Singles: Paulina Morales, Seminole; Aubren Jeppesen, Andrews

Singles for Boys: Jathan Slaughter, Andrews; Justin Giesbrecht, Seminole

Girls Doubles: Lauren Smith and Marcela Guevara, Seminole; Jenyfer Argumedo and Kaitlin Argabright, Andrews;

Boys Doubles: Julio Cortes and Jairo Ontiveros, Andrews; Daniel Fehr and Danni Klassen, Seminole

Mixed doubles: Justin Nguyen and Shyanne Durham, Andrews; Chris Curry and Mia Martinez, Andrews

Class 3A

Girls Singles: Neena Mendez, Compass Academy; Alexys Suarez, Crane; Sarah Romero, Alpine; Adayna Garcia, Alpine

Boys Singles: Esteban Ramos, Alpine; Zane Billings, Alpine

Girls Doubles: Zaydie Pando and Larisa Quiroz, Kemrmit; Kylie Garcia and Lily Terrazas, Alpine

Boys Doubles: Jay Rogers and Zee Connally, Kermit; Zaniel Florez and Yosmar Acevedo, Kermit; Ertugrul Baskbuyuk and Jared Cobos, Alpine; Oliver Cervantes and Renaldo Cervantes, Crane

Mixed doubles: Itzel Franco and Derek Schweierjohn, Alpine; Omar Gomez and Anna Lissette Rayos, Kermit; Javi Carrasco and Casey Dunscomb, Crane

Class 2A

Girls Singles: Kate Ramirez, Wink

Girls Doubles: Lexie Sonnier and Kalyn Warren, Wink

Boys Doubles: Grabiel Muniz and Myah Torres, Wink

Class 1A

Singles for Girls: Maite Morales, Fort Davis; Mirande Valenzuela, Fort Davis; Melissa Rodriguez, Buena Vista

Singles for Boys: Sean Orozco, Balmorhea; Braeden Dutchover, Fort Davis; Jaxon Wyatt, Rankin

Girls Doubles: Alex Granado and Kayden Gray, Fort Davis; Amaya Garibay and Ivette Bermudez, Van Horn; Carysn Evans and Ireland Sanchez, Buena Vista; Kylie Chesser and Taylor Jurado, Grandfalls-Royalty

Boys Doubles: Elijah Jefferson and Xavier Mendoza, Balmorhea; Alexis Navarette and Alex Abraham, Balmorhea; Tanner Ward and Jayden Huertas, Buena Vista

Mixed doubles: Jillianna Reyes and Ethan Villanueva, Balmorhea; Faith Boultinghouse and Edgar Lara, Fort Davis; Adriana Rodriguez and Chris Miller, Grandfalls-Royalty