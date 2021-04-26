Cambodia is preparing to compete in 32 disciplines in 2021 SEA Games





Cambodia is preparing to compete in 32 disciplines in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games. This was confirmed by Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of both the Cambodia National Olympic Committee (NOCC) and the Cambodian SEA Games Organizing Committee (CAMSOC). Both organizations are closely involved in the preparations for SEA Games. Cambodia is expected to be represented in swimming, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics, wrestling, track and field, baseball, petanque, taekwondo, muay thai, kickboxing, tennis, badminton, fencing, jiu-jitsu, table tennis, karate, dance sports, boxing, football, e-sports, sepak takraw and other sports. Cambodia competed in many of the same disciplines at the 2019 SEA Games in Manila. Last week, CAMSOC published the final list of 40 disciplines included in the SEA Games 2021. The next SEA Games will be held from November 21 to December 2 in Hanoi, Vietnam. These 40 disciplines include vovinam, karate, judo, pencak silat, wrestling, jujitsu, triathlon / duathlon, shooting, fencing, dance, cycling, kurash, football, billiards, bodybuilding, esports, bowling, golf, tennis, table , tennis, badminton, archery, wushu, muay thai, kick boxing, rowing, canoeing / kayaking, fin swimming, weight lifting, handball, chess, sepak takraw and diving In a previous media briefing, CAMSOC identified 10 sports in which Cambodia has the greatest chance of winning medals at the 2021 SEA Games. These include taekwondo, boxing, petanque, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu and sepak takraw. Cambodia has implemented a new training program where athletes train through Zoom. The program will run until November. Some athletes will later fly to China for more training. The Kingdom previously announced plans to send a delegation of 500 members to the SEA Games 2021. The group will consist of athletes, coaches and sports officials. Cambodia expects a better show this year compared to the previous SEA Games. Cambodia won 46 medals, including four gold medals, at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines. The Kingdom took 17 medals at the 2017 SEA Games in Malaysia and a further 13 medals at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore. The Kingdom won 47 medals at the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar. It was the largest medal spong ever recorded by Cambodia since it first participated in the SEA Games (then known as South East Asian Peninsular Games) in 1961.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos