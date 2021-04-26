Lightning lasts longer than Blue Jackets in overtime

TAMPA The Lightning is still making too much sales. Still giving too many badly timed passes leading to weird rushes. Still gets caught looking too often in the defensive zone.

The Lightning was not at their best against the Blue Jackets on Sunday night, but they won a 4-3 win in extra time over a Victor Hedman goal 10 seconds into the extra session.

The Lightning (32-14-2), winners of three of their last four and six of their last nine, finished third in a tight Central Division race. They can record their fourth consecutive playoff berth Monday-evening with a loss in Nashville to Florida.

Coach Jon Cooper always puts an emphasis on process over outcome, and with eight games remaining in the regular season and the Lightning knocking on the door of a playoff berth, finding their playoffs becomes more important every day.

Still, despite some defensive mistakes that led to early goals, the Lightning were fast and fluid against the Blue Jackets. The top line of Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and rookie Alex Barre-Boulet saw them go into extra time, where Hedman delivered his second goal of the season.

Hedmans goal was tied for the second fastest in extra time by a defender in NHL history. Point chased the puck from the opening faceoff and skated towards the net over the right circle. While drawing attention, he handed the puck back to Hedman, who was in the back of the high slot. Hedmans wrister defeated goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins stickside.

I felt like I looked a lot good today and couldn’t repent, said Hedman, who also scored the winner in Tampa Bays overtime in Florida on April 15. to get the puck, and we had three men low, and Pointer played great, and I had some time and space.

Barre-Boulets ‘first NHL goal balanced the score at 3 2:41 in the third period on a power play, a critical response to Eric Robinsons’ attacking goal by Columbus, 55 seconds into the period.

Obviously, it was a big goal for us, and we needed them all tonight, Cooper said of Barre-Boulets’ goal. (Barre-Boulet has) put himself in the right place, and it was only a matter of time for him.

From the low left circle, Barre-Boulet sent a pass from Palat through the lock and into the far post.

It was a great piece by Pally, Barre-Boulet said. I was wide open on the other side. I had an empty net there. I just had to put it in there. It felt good.

Palat (one goal, two assists) and Point (three assists) had three-point games, and their line provided the attack throughout the game.

It comes to Pointer for him, Cooper said of the first line. With every game here in recent weeks, he keeps getting better. But I also think some of that is because he got some chemistry with (Barre-Boulet) and Pallys was a mainstay of his line. But now those three work really well together, and I think the Pointers game helped.

The Lightning conceded two goals in the last three minutes of the first period and gave Columbus a 2-1 lead.

Attacker Mathieu Joseph tied the score after six minutes.

Lightning 1-1-1-14

Blue coats 2-0-1-03

First Period 1, Tampa Bay, Palat 14 (point), 11:50. 2, Columbus, Grigorenko 3 (Gavrikov, Lehtonen), 17:16. 3, Columbus, Robinson 6 (Bjorkstrand, Domi), 7:29 PM. Penalties Roslovic, CBJ (Roughing), 4:16.

Second Period 4, Tampa Bay, Joseph 12 (Point, Palat), 6:09. Penalties Grigorenko, CBJ (Hooking), 6:37; Goodrow, TB (Hooking), 9:03.

Third period 5, Columbus, Robinson 7 (Bjorkstrand, Domi), 0:55. 6, Tampa Bay, Barre-Boulet 1 (Palat, Hedman), 2:41 (pp). Penalties Grigorenko, CBJ (Holding), 2:02; Domi, CBJ (Hooking), 3:28.

Overtime 7, Tampa Bay, Hedman 9 (Punt), 0:10. Penalties None.

Shots at GoalColumbus 5-5-12-0_22. Tampa Bay 8-16-9-1_34. Power-play capabilitiesColumbus 0 of 1; Tampa Bay 1 of 4. Goals Columbus, Merzlikins 6-12-3 (8 shots-7 saves), Columbus, Korpisalo 9-13-7 (26-23). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 28-8-1 (22-19). A4.200 (19,092). T2: 26. Referees Frederick LEcuyer, Pierre Lambert. Linesman Matt MacPherson, Pierre Racicot.

