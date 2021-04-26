A Minneapolis High School soccer team and his coach move on

When I spoke to the team last October, it was early in a season cut short by the pandemic. North had been preferred to make it to the small school’s championship game for the second year in a row. It finished with a 6-1 record and a section title, but high school officials canceled the state tournament, stopping every championship round.

Adams and his team did not complain about the decision, however. At least they had had a football season. In the fall and winter, Minneapolis North held virtual classes. Businesses and community centers closed. In the aftermath of Floyd’s murder, with so much of life shut down and so much despair and tension in the air, violence intensified. It hit the team in a searing way: a player on the 2016 state champions team came home from college and was shot near high school.

The players needed an outlet. For many of them, football was the only option.

Where would we have been without football this year? Adams wondered aloud as we spoke. In serious trouble. We needed it more than ever this year.

He needed the ballast just as much as his players. After 20 years, Adams left the MPD last October for a better-paying job as director of security for the Minnesota Twins. He wouldn’t have taken the position if the Twins had said he wouldn’t have time to continue coaching North.

However, being a police officer in Minneapolis is still deep in his bones. Adams said that as Chauvin’s trial progressed and verdict approached, it was difficult for him to let go of the fear that if Chauvin became anything less than guilty on all charges, destructive protests would once again take place.

Adams shivered at the memory of last year’s night, not long after Floyds’s murder, when protests raged in Minneapolis, and he dressed in riot gear to go to the front lines.

That night, he spoke to his players via video conference to tell them that he loved them and that he was not sure he would survive the night to see them again.