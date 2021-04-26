Sports
A Minneapolis High School soccer team and his coach move on
Third degree murder. Guilty.
Second degree murder. Guilty.
Second degree manslaughter. Guilty.
When he heard a judge pass sentences last week in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, Charles Adams, a high school football coach and former Minneapolis cop, was not celebrating. There is no resurgence of George Floyd, the victim of Chauvin, and much needs to change in law enforcement culture.
Adams kept thinking and worrying about his team, the Polars of Minneapolis North.
The streets of my city don’t need more turmoil, he remembered, as we spoke last week. And my players, they don’t need more violence. What they need is relief from whatever pressure they are constantly under.
Adams, 40, has a unique take on that pressure.
Known as a pillar of the economically depressed city, predominantly black north side, he is one of the best high school football coaches in Minnesota, responsible for turning a dying team into an eternal power and state champion.
He also served for 20 years with the Minneapolis Police Department, a black cop who worked in the neighborhoods he grew up in and followed in the footsteps of his father, a district chief who served with the MPD for nearly four decades.
Like his father, Adams made it a point to work with residents rather than rule power over them. As I noted in a column last October, he has always been focused on helping the youth of his community.
Now that the statements have been made, people should know what it’s been like for kids who grew up in this town like the players on my team, he said. They have been through so many trauma.
And not just in the last year of the coronavirus pandemic. Adams said all of his players were well aware of the long series of deadly police shootings of black men who haunted Minneapolis during their adolescence, even after Floyd in 2020.
There was Jamar Clark, shot dead by the Minneapolis North police blocks in 2015.
And Philando Castile, shot dead by police in a nearby suburb in 2016.
And Daunte Wright, shot this month by a suburban police officer who thought her gun was a Taser.
Those murders and the long history of tensions between law enforcement and Minneapoliss Black community have left the Poles with understandable police caution. The teams ‘close relationship with Adams and his assistant coaches, many of whom are black police officers, allows the players to take their coaches’ advice on how to act when confronted by police.
For us, it’s like we’re always in a pickle, Tae-Zhan Gilchrist, 17, an offensive lineman on the team, said when we spoke after the Chauvin trial. We have to watch out for crime in our neighborhood, but also avoid the police. Everywhere you go there is always this tension. Even though you may be smiling and having a good time, danger and worry are always in the back of your mind.
Gilchrist paused.
It’s heartbreaking, he said, but it’s life. There are certain things in life that you cannot avoid.
Every player I’ve spoken to on the Minneapolis Norths soccer team over the past year has expressed similar sentiments.
The players also told me that their team has been a refuge.
The way the coaches care about us and understand what went on to be with the team is like therapy for us, said Azrie Yeager, 15, a freshman who plays on the offensive line. After a long day of hearing about all the issues, it was great to know there is a place where I can open up. It just clears the mind.
When I spoke to the team last October, it was early in a season cut short by the pandemic. North had been preferred to make it to the small school’s championship game for the second year in a row. It finished with a 6-1 record and a section title, but high school officials canceled the state tournament, stopping every championship round.
Adams and his team did not complain about the decision, however. At least they had had a football season. In the fall and winter, Minneapolis North held virtual classes. Businesses and community centers closed. In the aftermath of Floyd’s murder, with so much of life shut down and so much despair and tension in the air, violence intensified. It hit the team in a searing way: a player on the 2016 state champions team came home from college and was shot near high school.
The players needed an outlet. For many of them, football was the only option.
Where would we have been without football this year? Adams wondered aloud as we spoke. In serious trouble. We needed it more than ever this year.
He needed the ballast just as much as his players. After 20 years, Adams left the MPD last October for a better-paying job as director of security for the Minnesota Twins. He wouldn’t have taken the position if the Twins had said he wouldn’t have time to continue coaching North.
However, being a police officer in Minneapolis is still deep in his bones. Adams said that as Chauvin’s trial progressed and verdict approached, it was difficult for him to let go of the fear that if Chauvin became anything less than guilty on all charges, destructive protests would once again take place.
Adams shivered at the memory of last year’s night, not long after Floyds’s murder, when protests raged in Minneapolis, and he dressed in riot gear to go to the front lines.
That night, he spoke to his players via video conference to tell them that he loved them and that he was not sure he would survive the night to see them again.
The memory, he said, triggered what looked like post-traumatic stress disorder.
Deep pain. The coach knows what that is like.
So are players.
With the Chauvin trial over, Adams and his team proceed with caution.
There is still so much to do and we must remain aware and fight for our rights, Gilchrist said. The process is over, but every morning you still wake up here wondering, what horrible is going to happen next?
