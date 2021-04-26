Women’s tennis falls to Texas in the Big 12 title game





By Will Chamblee | Sports writer The No. 8-ranked Baylor women’s tennis fell short against No. 2-ranked Texas in the Big 12 Championship title game, losing 4-0 in their bid to win the program’s ninth Big 12 title on Sunday in the Hurd Tennis Center. Because of the loss, Baylor is 23-4 in the season, with all four losses from Texas. It was Baylor’s first appearance in the Big 12 Championship title since 2015, when they last won the Big 12 Championship. “They settled in a little faster than us,” said Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano. “They were able to just loosen up a little bit and release just a little bit earlier than we did. And with doubles it is so short that that can be the difference. “ Texas set the tone early and won the double play point. Longhorn duo Lulu Sun and Kylie Collins sent Mel Krywoj and Angie Shakhraichuk 6-3 and Anna Turati and Fernanda Labrana soon after defeated Jessica Hinojosa and Kris Sorokolet 6-4 to secure the double for Texas. While Texas was only a point higher, the lead put Baylor in a difficult position. Scrivano said it’s hard to win after losing the colon, especially against a team of Texas’ caliber. “That’s the challenging part,” Scrivano said. “If you have to react after losing the doubles. It’s just not easy. You really need to build your confidence and prepare for an uphill battle. “ With a 1-0 lead in hand, the Longhorns did not let the singles matches stop. Collins was dominant for Texas, beating sophomore Paula Barañano 6-0, 6-3. Charlotte Chavatipon similarly beat Shakhraichuck 6-3, 6-3. Now up 3-0, Texas ended their march to the Big 12 title when Malaika beat Rapolu Sorokolet 6-4, 6-3 to give the Longhorns the all-important fourth run. The result was disappointing for the Bears, but Scrivano paid tribute to the Longhorns and their talented team, who are 25-1 in the season. “This team has done incredibly well all year round, but Texas is a really good team,” Scrivano said. “They are a team of national championship caliber. So when they are in charge it’s a real challenge. We just had to get used to it a bit earlier. “ Baylor will now wait until Selection Monday to find out if it has been seeded into the NCAA tournament. The selection show is on May 3 at 5pm and will be streamed on NCAA.com.







