Aito wins the team championship • TNTV Tahiti Nui Tlvision





After a little over 5 months of waiting, about sixty table tennis players finally got together to face each other. This championship is proof of that. All are motivated despite the sanitary rules that have become difficult to enforce. Because there is less covid, people think they can let go. So I remembered the rules that we should at least have the mask. Only the table you can not wear the mask, explains Grald Huiotu, president of the Tahitian Table Tennis Federation. This new championship formula is played in teams of 6 players instead of 3 usually. Objective: to bring the youth and the elderly together. The young have risen. It’s good to play against the old one Grald Huiotu remarks. What’s problematic is to play between us. It is imperative that exchanges take place with the foreigner. And we are waiting to leave to meet the foreign teams. These elimination stages are highly controversial. The tension is palpable between the leading clubs at the top of the rankings. Dylan, the youngest player in the championship, is 11 years old. He faced a champion of the discipline, under the watchful eye of his coach, Roland Sam. He has just won the first set against Tahiti’s Vtran champion. If we win the match against Tefana, we have the chance to finish second in the championship, which is not bad, the trainer laughs. But the surprise of this match is the victory of the young Gaspar Fruchon of the KMT who takes on the champion of Polynsie Ocan Belrose with 3 sets 2. Gaspar concludes his advantage with a score of 11 9 in the last set. In the end, Aito won this team championship with 10 wins against 8 for Dragon. Next meeting, the top 12, in 2 weeks. Then place in the Tahiti Championship. The season ends at the end of June.







