Madden Stream Picks: Top DraftKings Fantasy Football DFS Goals, Values ​​for April 26

Monday Night Football brings three Madden 21 sims to the DraftKings Dream Stream, giving everyone a great way to start the work week with a shot at fantasy football success. The featured slate starts at 6:00 p.m. ET when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Denver Broncos for their first meeting at Madden 21. At 8:00 p.m. ET in prime time, the Cincinnati Bengals host the Green Bay Packers and the final matchup of the day, the Chicago Bears will host the Los Angeles Chargers for their sixth Madden 21 gathering. All six teams offer some intriguing DFS options to consider, and you can find my favorite plays below.

You can get all gameplay details on it Madden Streams information page and dive into the full depth chart for each team.

Refer a friend and receive $ 20 DK Dollars! Go to the DraftKings Playbook Promo Page for more details!

Quarterback

Stud

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers, $ 6,800 Of the six quarterbacks in play, Trubisky has the most rush potential, which also gives him the highest ceiling. He hasn’t been as dominant as in Madden 2020, but the Bears starting QB has run 18 touchdowns and added 83 passing scores in 68 sims averaging 190.8 passing yards and 64.3 rushing yards per sim. He has over 18 DKFP in three of his five previous matches against the Chargers, giving this jump-off a big advantage.

Other option Joe Burrow ($ 6,300)

Value

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, $ 6,200 The Broncos secondary is one of the most beatable in all of Madden 21, so Goff has a lot of potential too. He has played some big games with over 22 DKFP in two of his past four games and has had a total of 103 touchdowns in 67 sims averaging 247.3 passing yards per game. It depends on the touchdown, but has a big advantage of just over $ 6K.

Imagine DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: Madden Stream $ 4K Monday Night Special [$1K to 1st] and your FREE fantasy football lineups here: Madden $ 250 FREE Contest

Run back

Stud

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, $ 6,900 The Bengals have been vulnerable to big ground competitions and Jones has shown a high ceiling as the workhorse RB for the Packers. He has scored 65 touchdowns in 71 sims, including eight in his past seven games. He had a touchdown and 16.5 DKFP in his first game against Cincinnati and had at least 12 DKFP in eight of his past 10 games, averaging 17.6 DKFP over that period.

Other options Austin Ekeler ($ 7,600)

Value

Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers$ 5,000 Cohen averages three catches for 23.4 receiving yards per game, which is in line with his average of 23.6 rushing yards. He’s had multiple catches and produced more than 6 DKFP in each of his five previous matchups against the Chargers, averaging 9.9 DKFP.

Other option Young Bernard ($ 5,200), Phillip Lindsay ($ 4,600)

Wide receiver

Stud

John Ross III, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers, $ 5,900 Ross also has a high ceiling for his speed rating of 96 and should be able to find favorable matchups against the Packers’ lack of depth at CB behind X-factor superstar Jaire Alexander. Ross had four catches, 110 yards and 24 DKFP in his first match-up against the Packers and has multiple catches in 62 of 68 sims in total, while averaging 3.9 catches for 58.0 yards per sim.

Other option Davante Adams ($ 6,400), Keenan Allen ($ 5,500)

Value

Josh Reynolds, Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, $ 5,300 Reynolds is the Rams WR3 but has posted double digit DKFP in eight consecutive sims averaging 15.1 DKFP per game. The secondary Broncos is thin and has given up on major plays, which is what Reynolds should set for more success.

Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers, $ 4,700 Robinson is the WR1 for the Bears and usually gets consistent volume. He had a strange outlier with zero catches in any of his matches against the Chargers, but he posted 10.2, 14.5, 13.1 and 13.0 DKFP in his other four encounters with the Bolts. He averaged 11.2 DKFP over his 64 games, bringing in 3.5 catches for 54.7 yards per sim.

Other options Tyler Boyd ($ 4,900), Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($ 4,800), Joe Reed ($ 3,800)

Tight ending

Stud

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, $ 4,500 There are no top-level tight ends in the game, but Higbee has a lot of potential when at his best. He has an average of 4.4 catches per simulation and a total of 298 receipts. He has more than 12 DKFP in four consecutive games and 10 of his past 14 games.

Other option Jimmy Graham (4300), Noah Fant (4100)

Value

CJ Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers, $ 3,500 There aren’t any great bargain basement WR options on this slate, but Uzomah is a great game at just $ 3.5K for flex use. He can be a little boom or bust, but he did have five catches for 47 yards and 9.7 DKFP in his first match-up against the Packers. In 66 games, he has averaged four catches for 41.4 yards per sim.

DST

Stud

Chargers DST at Chicago Bears, $ 3,100 The Chargers have done a total of 157 bags, 63 takeaways, and five defensive touchdowns in their 73 sims, and they’ve done well against the Bears specifically. They had at least nine DKFP in three of their five meetings, including their most recent match when they had three sacks and an interception.

Value

Rams DST at Denver Broncos, $ 2,700 Featuring X factor superstars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the Rams are packed with great potential against the inconsistent Drew Lock ($ 5,400). The Rams have a total of 105 bags of 34 takeaways in their 67 sims and have usually done a good job of limiting opponents’ points.

Imagine DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: Madden Stream $ 4K Monday Night Special [$1K to 1st] and your FREE fantasy football lineups here: Madden $ 250 FREE Contest

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game in the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and also an avid fan and user (my username is Z. Thompson) and sometimes play on my personal account in the games I advise on. While I have given my personal opinion of the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the opinion (s) of DraftKings and I may also use other players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to non-public information.