USC Mens Tennis scores 4-1 semi-final wins over Arizona and reaches Pac-12 title match





Men’s tennis | April 25, 2021 SAN DIEGO, CALIF. The No. 13 USC men’s tennis team advances to the Pac-12 Tournament Final for the eighth time as the Trojans go on the hunt for a fifth title after beating Arizona 4-1 at today’s Barnes Tennis Center in the semi-final in San Diego, California. The victory avenges an earlier loss to the Wildcats and sets up USC for tomorrow’s 3 pm title match against Arizona State. Now 19-6 overall, the Trojans are trying to hit back-to-back Pac-12 crowns, having won it all in 2019 before the 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. USC made its first move in the doubles and again took victories on lanes one and two to reach the first point of the game. Top guns Daniel Cukierman and Riley Smith scored a 6-3 win over Hassey / Ziverts of Arizona, and then Stefan Dostanic and Bradley Frye kept their slate clean in 2021 with a 6-4 win over Wildcat tandem Malbasic / Reguant. Singles action saw # 40 Daniel Cukierman dig a quick 6-1, 6-2 win over # 26 Gustaf Strom to drag the Trojans ahead 2-0. Arizona answered back when Carlos Hassey took out the USCs Jake Sands 6-1, 7-6 on lane six to make it 2-1, keeping three-setters strong on the remaining lanes. At number 3, # 82 Stefan Dostanic turned the tide on Filip Malbasic with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback to put USC in position with a 3-1 lead. And coming through in the clutch with its own three-set comeback was that of USC Bradley Frye , which turned Alejandro Reguant upside down with a 5-7, 7-3, 6-4 decision that secured victory for the Trojans. The No. 3 seeded USC will face an upset No. 5 seed Arizona State in a championship fight at 3:00 pm Monday (April 26) at Barnes Tennis Center. The match will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. SEMIFINALS PAC-12

[3] USC 4, [2] Arizona 1 April 25, 2021 | Barnes Tennis Center (San Diego, California)

DOUBLE (1) # 14 Cukierman / R. Smith (USC) def. Hassey / Ziverts (ARIZ) – 6-3

(2) Dostanic / Frye (USC) def. Malbasic / Reguant (ARIZ) – 6-4

(3) Jackson / Sands (USC) vs. Lagaev / Strom (ARIZ) – 4-3 susp.

Order of arrival: 1, 2 USC wins double point.

SINGLES (1) # 40 Daniel Cukierman (USC) def. # 26 Gustaf Strom (ARIZ) – 6-1, 6-2

(2) # 36 Riley Smith (USC) vs. # 76 Jonas Ziverts (ARIZ) – 6-7, 6-2, 2-5 susp.

(3) # 82 Stefan Dostanic (USC) def. Filip Malbasic (ARIZ) – 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

(4) Bradley Frye (USC) def.Alejandro Reguant (ARIZ) – 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 *

(5) Louis Weststrate (USC) vs. Herman Hoeyeraal (ARIZ) – 7-6, 4-6, 3-2 susp.

(6) Carlos Hassey (ARIZ) defeats. Jake Sands (USC) – 6-1, 7-6

Order of finishing: 1, 6, 3, 4 *

