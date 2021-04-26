Northwestern hockey en route to NCAA Tournament





Field hockey Northwestern is going to dance. On Saturday, the Wildcats (11-5, 5-3 Big Ten) captured a spot in the 2021 NCAA tournament. NOW earned three big bids at one of the tournaments and will face Delaware on April 30 for a spot in the quarter-finals against No. 4 Iowa. The Cats' appearance in the NCAA tournament is the 16th in program history and the fourth under coach Tracey Fuchs. Most recently, NOW popped up in the Big Dance in 2019 and lost to Boston College 2-1. After a 10-4 regular season with two wins over the Hawkeyes and one against Michigan, a No. 2 seed in the tournament, the Cats fell to Ohio State in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Now the team has a chance to win the first national title in program history. NOW is directed by Kayla Blas, Maddie Zimmer and Bente Baekers. Blas, a junior defender, earned First Team All-Big Ten Honors. Zimmer also earned First Team All-Big Ten Honors, as well as Big Ten Freshman of the Year, after scoring three goals and one assist. Baekers, a red-shirt sophomore forward and Cats top scorer with 12 goals, received Second Team All-Big Ten Honors.







