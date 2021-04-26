Companies promoting the home-based industry





ABBOTTABAD: A successful female company, Kimmys Bags and Luggage Accessories, promotes home-based micro-industry in addition to providing a favorable work environment for women in accordance with cultural norms. The company started with an insurance loan that was repaid within the first year. Since then, the products have improved and found a stable market. The owner of the company Manaza Hyat was the junior female table tennis champion of Pakistan in 2000. She remained the KP female champion in 2001. She attended Hazara University for a Masters Degree in Physical Education and became Interuniversity Champion while receiving a First Class M.Sc. Extent. With this background in sports, she has the fighting spirit to make a name for herself in a male-dominated society and strives to preserve our heritage and culture through modern value-added products such as bags, fashion and luggage accessories. traditional embroidery; decorations with coins and mirrors. She successfully manufactured personal protective clothing from parachute material for Abbottabad’s female doctors before the market’s plethora of cheap and undersized goods and currently produces culture base masks with floral embroidered motifs and all-natural, eco-friendly and reusable materials. It also guarantees the quality of the products as they take great pride in their work and provide a friendly homely atmosphere to their female staff. In addition, more than 70 women from poor backgrounds have been trained in self-sufficiency and provided the skill to make bags and pouches for the market at home. The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission has provided three-month vocational training to the Kimmys Vocational Training Institute. Manaza is known as a registered craftsman at the Ministry of Labor of KP and received the Best Craftsman Award from the President of Pakistan at the All Pakistan Lok Virsa held annually in Islamabad in November 2020. The Abbottabad born and raised lady proudly carries on the skills passed down from generation to generation of Hazara women and is a source of inspiration to the females of our region in particular and across the country.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos