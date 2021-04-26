SAL vs CRC, ECS T10 Austria Vienna Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips for Salzburg vs Cricketer CC





SAL vs CRC ECS T10 Austria Vienna Dream11 forecast: | Photo Credit: Representative Image Salzburg will face Cricketer CC in the 28th match of the ECS T10 Austria, Vienna on Monday April 26 at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. Salzburg is currently in fourth place in the standings with three wins from five games played. They come into this competition after beating the Indian Vienna by nine wickets. Salzburg will therefore hope to improve their position on the points table when they take on Cricketer CC on Monday. Meanwhile, Cricketer CC is not up to par as they have only had one win from their last five games. They suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Vienna in India in their final match and hope to make it back in their ECS T10 Austria, Vienna campaign. We can expect another great match on Monday at the Seebarn Cricket grounds. The pitch tends to support the batsmen more, which is why it can be a high scoring encounter on cards. Here’s our Dream11 team for Salzburg vs Cricketer CC match: Bilal Zamai, Abrar Bilal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Zeeshan Goraya, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Jaweed Sadran, Baseer Khan, Ali Shah, Mubashar Ali Probably playing XL’s for both sides: Salzburg: Mubashar Ali (c), Saadii Cheema, Baljinder Singh, Abrar Bilal, Muhammad Shahbaz, Imran Asif, Zeeshan Goraya, Zahid Khan, Vidi Gondal (wk), Ali Shah, Rahmanullah Pachayan Cricketer CC: Bilal Zalmai (c), Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Sahel Ahmadzai, Dost Mohamad, Khan-Agha Hamdard, Baseer Khan, Abdulwaseed Basit, Basheer Ahamadzari (wk), Tariq Ahmadzai, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail Plowing Salzburg: Luqman Khan, Murtaza Mumtaz, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Ranjit Singh, Ali Shah, Nadeem Afzal Akhtar, Vidi Gondal, Abas Saleem, Abbad Ahmadzai, Ameer Hamza, Baljinder Singh, Imran Asif, Mubashar Ali, Muhammadii Cheema, Sahadii Cheema, Zahaadii Cheema Cheema, Zahaadii Cheema Goraya, Abrar Bilal Cricketer CC: Aminullah Mushwani, Dost Mohamad, Abdul Nasir Babakarkhail, Abdulwaseed Basit, Jaweed Sadran, Khan Agha Hamdard, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Sahel Ahmadzai, Sarfaraz Zadran, Usman Afridi, Abas Sediqi, Baseer Shihheerhamal, Baszheerhamal, Baszhamalmah







