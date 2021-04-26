MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 04: A fan poses next to a poster of former Manchester United player … [+] Eric Cantona for the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger / Getty Images)

Getty images



I first visited Old Trafford when I was seven, when my dad took me to Manchester United to watch a third round FA Cup game. Along the way, he told me the story of Duncan Edwards and the tragedy of the Munich air disaster, of manager Matt Busby fighting for his life and then taking his Busby Babes to domestic and European glory.

Despite a bitterly cold January afternoon, the atmosphere on the lit ground was unforgettable and I was kept warm by the red, white and black scarf that my grandmother had knitted in record time. Although I had hopelessly hoped for a return to those glory days throughout my adolescence, I was smitten. From Steve Coppell to Bryan Robson I never wondered who actually owned Manchester United, or considered football a business. It was just my club.

As the # 7 shirt made its way to Eric Cantona, then David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, the team continued to battle in the depths of winter with rivals across England mixed with glamorous midweek nights of European football. Wages soared, transfer fees continued to break records and sponsors were everywhere. In bars from San Francisco to Singapore, I could follow every game thanks to billions of dollars in broadcast contracts.

So is a company like the European Super League a foretaste of things to come, and what does this mean for the future of football? To better understand the dynamics in the game, I contacted Chris Moos, a lecturer in organizational studies at the University of Oxfords Sad Business School. He explores how leaders deal with complexity, be it running a football club, a museum or a Fortune 500 multinational. They shared their thoughts on football, fans and finances with Sad colleagues Professor Michael Smets, Kevin McSweeney and Professor Tim Morris.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

“What the SL and UEFA fought so bitterly about is the question that was there … [+] the heart of professional football for decades. Is football a sport, a fan community or a business? Or all three? – Chris Moos, Said Business School

Sad Business School



The launch and falter of the Super League (SL) was a pivotal moment in European and world football. For the first time, UEFA, the world’s largest and most powerful regional football association, is being challenged by a competitor. For many fans, the Super League’s proposal from elite clubs that mingled in a closed league without the risk of relegation was a stab at the heart of the beautiful game.

For elite club owners, the SL provided a welcome opportunity to regulate the industry through a spending framework that limits players’ bargaining power as their biggest cost driver. In fact, the Super League would have bolstered the financial standing of a small number of elite clubs. At the same time, it would have been an alternative to UEFA’s toothless financial fair play rules, which have also entrenched monetary differences between elite and smaller clubs as transfer fees, salaries, fees and commissions have gotten out of hand.

While this can be seen as one monopolist going up against another, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has successfully framed this as an end game between two larger principles. Domestic fans, honesty and meritocracy on the one hand, an unfortunate alliance of American and European greed, privilege and cronyism on the other.

The SL has sought to convince football fans and the general public by presenting their proposals as a way to save cash-strapped clubs affected by the Covid crisis, reach young supporters remotely, support women’s football and extend solidarity payments to smaller clubs. But given its position as an outsider and newcomer with no track record, this story has not scored in public opinion.

At the same time, football greats such as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Juventus president Andrea Agnelli have grossly underestimated UEFA’s ability to garner support from key parts of the wider football community: high-profile politicians, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France president Emmanuel Macron to former players and local football supporters.

The spectacular folding of the SL amounts to an outright victory for UEFA’s Ceferin. His strategy of using the associations’ position as a well-connected party to mobilize stakeholders, skillfully mixing personal attacks and emotional appeals to tradition, was very effective in influencing public opinion.

Still, the controversy over football, money and supporters is far from recent. What the SL and UEFA are fighting so bitterly about is the question that has been central to professional football for decades. Is football a sport, a fan community or a business? Or all three?

Ceferin’s approach to saving UEFA has been successful because he focused on presenting compatible answers to the first two questions. He has presented football as a competitive sport with strong emotional significance to fans and the general public. In contrast, SL’s founders, the Glazer, Henry and Agnelli clans, the respective owners of Manchester United, Liverpool FC and Juventus, have submitted their proposal primarily as a financial proposal. Given their track record, their appeal to the sport and fans has been cast as inauthentic lip service. This has brought the tension between the football business and the fan community to the fore.

In our Research From leaders in the broader entertainment field, we see that leaders who face three competing priorities are successful if they manage to get at least two — better all three — to work together. The failure of the SL is a testament to the need of modern football leaders to find solutions that work smartly with the stresses they experience, and meet the many expectations they are exposed to without putting too much emphasis on any of them , be it sports, fans or money. .

It also shows how leaders should consider how seemingly less powerful groups can organize to support or counter their actions. Perez, Agnelli and their US backers have clearly been caught off guard by direct actions from local football fans, such as blocking team buses and exhibits made by the poor stolen by the wealthy banners. Ceferin cleverly managed to capitalize on that outrage as an unwritten expression of support for his position.

However, it is worth remembering that the fans and players who now support UEFA have often been relentless in their opposition to the dark and even corrupt world of football associations. Considering that financial fair play rules are rarely enforced for the richest clubs, from Manchester City to Paris Saint Germain, Ceferins’ outrage over SL’s greed rings hollow. Instead, fans are accusing them of turning their sport into a dishonest money machine, a soundtrack that UEFA leaders know all too well.

After all, Ceferin himself has largely failed to offer the solutions that bring sports, fan communities and the business world together in European football in a sustainable way. The difference between the leadership of the SL and UEFA is thus rather a degree. Where monopolists wield power, fans are spat in the face, as Ceferin himself put it.

Fundamentally, both SL and UEFA leaders must ask themselves how they will manage to find the complementary solutions that combine all three aspects of professional football at the same time: connect with the wider football community, create financially sustainable clubs and show exciting football.

For now, Cefering will be able to capitalize on his win by allay concerns about UEFA’s own shortcomings. But in the long run, SL’s failure will not eliminate the need for UEFA and other sports federations to make football, fans and money work. together, rather than in opposition.

In any case, the SL has managed to unite all kinds of community groups behind a common flag. Football fans will not forget their newly rediscovered action power. Football leaders should keep in mind that using fans as a pawn in football can be a double-edged sword.