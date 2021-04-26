Clint Frazier hopes he is about to emerge from the crisis

Clint Frazier’s season has not turned out as he hoped.

Rather than building out a solid 2020 campaign, the Yankees left fielder has struggled to produce on the record and his playing time has become a hit as a result.

But after a mechanical adjustment, Frazier believes he is finally about to break through his slump.

“I just want to get back to that lineup to see if I can turn this around sooner rather than later,” Frazier said after the The 7-3 loss of the Yankees against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Going into Monday’s series-opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, Frazier had only seven hits in 48 at-bats this season (.146) with no homeruns and one RBI.

Hitting coach Marcus Thames said last week that he believed Frazier was “in between” on the record and was not aggressive enough.

And Frazier, who pinch-hit Gardner in the sixth inning and walked on Sunday before grounding out to second place in the ninth, said he worked behind the scenes to fix a problem with his mechanics. unload.

“If you follow the course of my career, I have about 500 different battle stances,” said Frazier. “They all worked at one point or another. The hard part is that I never took a stand. I’m a feel-guy. The things I was doing didn’t work. So it was time for me to go back and to see the archives. to see what I can do to get my legs better and get down in time. The little hitch in my swing, if it shoots a little late then I have trouble connecting on fields that I would normally have. “

Frazier was called the starting left fielder during spring practice, but lately he’s been more in a peloton with Brett Gardner.

It’s not something Frazier disagrees with at the moment. He hasn’t really given manager Aaron Boone a reason to write his name in the lineup on a daily basis.

“Obviously it’s not fun not to play,” said Frazier. “If I sit back and say I deserved to be there every day based on what I’ve done on the record, then I’m wrong. I think it’s justified. If one person can’t do that, the next one gets a chance. That’s how I got into the situation I’m in now. “

Frazier did have one big moment with his glove on Sunday, jumping into the air and making a diving catch to rob Jordan Luplow of an extra basehit with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

“Luplow, he put a good swing on a good pitch,” said Frazier. But the great thing was that it was a ball that was raised in the area, so it gave me time to run under it. I saw it pretty well. Just glad I could keep the ball in my glove because it came almost got out when I hit the ground. “

Still, Frazier wants to contribute more with his bat.

He is optimistic that this could happen soon.

“The most important thing is to move forward,” said Frazier, “I feel really confident and turn this around.”

