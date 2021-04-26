Why cricket is ‘still a man’s world’

There was more than a hint of irony in the timing of the ICC’s announcement last week of the new women’s mentorship initiative.

By launching the 100% Future Leaders program, which will initially involve 15 mentees with men and women in areas such as coaching, administration, deployment and refereeing, the ICC admits that there is a serious shortage of women in senior positions within cricket and it recognizes that it is an issue of some importance.

The announcement came the same week that one of Australia’s oldest female cricket managers, Jodie Hawkins, was being squeezed out of her role as General Manager of the Sydney Sixers.

Hawkins led the Sixers for three years and before that he was the club’s marketing and communications manager. Since her promotion to the GM role, the men’s team has won two back-to-back BBL titles. During that time, the women’s team has been less successful.

MORE: Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and AJ Tye all pull out of IPL as India’s COVID-19 crisis grows

Still, winning two of the possible six trophies at a popular franchise would generally be touted as runs on the board, so to speak, and an achievement that other BBL clubs would happily claim.

The structural changes at Cricket NSW have reduced the number of executives reporting directly to the CEO, Lee Germon, from nine (two women) to four (no women). Of the five who are no longer on the organization’s second rung, one – Malcolm Conn – has left Cricket NSW to join Nine Fairfax, and three will take on division GM roles.

The sporting news understands that Hawkins was offered a more junior communications role, a significant relegation, and one that she turned down.

The impressive @ mariekederksen3 collects his third Steve Waugh Medal and my vote for the best speech of the night! Humble and full of praise to his teammates, the people who run the game and a special recognition of OdesJodesHawko and its impact over many seasons https://t.co/i7Y5A4QpxN Alex Blackwell (@ alexBlackwell2) April 23, 2021

To underline the irony, the ICC had approached Hawkins to be involved in the Future Leaders program as a mentor.

Senior female cricket managers, while qualifying, they do not know the inner workings of the restructuring, but have described the Cricket NSW situation as an unfortunate, bad look and a step backwards. Hawkins declined to be interviewed.

WACA CEO Christina Matthews is a mentor in the ICC program and believes it is a bad look not to move women into senior positions or throw them overboard without planning their replacement.

I can’t comment on the personalities involved because I don’t know either of them in the sense of the job, Matthews said.

But I can comment on the perspective of taking such a step and executing a restructuring in the modern age without thinking about the consequences of not seeing women on your leadership team in an emerging leadership environment for women.

Its straight appearance is never good. You can’t just decide to put a woman on your leadership team or on your board. It has to match the skills you need and you have to plan for it.

Broadly speaking, it is a lack of vision about where you want to go with your company and what you want your company to represent and, as an individual, what you want to leave behind.

Like Matthews, Andrea McCauleys’ views are shaped by a wide range of experience in the game. She has transitioned from an international playing career to coaching the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL and now to the board of the South Australian Cricket Association.

It’s a step back every time something like that happens, isn’t it? McCauley said, referring to the restructuring of NSW.

While we keep suggesting that Cricket Australia is pushing us to become the number one sport for women and equality as well, we see that there is still a long way to go and when things like this happen it more or less shows that it is not there was nearby.

Cricket Australia and the states should be beyond the scope. I’m not sure if they all are, but that’s the state we need to get to so it’s embedded and people understand there’s no choice here.

“You don’t choose men over women, you look at it and say how we can make it better for everyone.

Cricket NSW, along with all other government agencies and Cricket Australia, have signed up to the Press for Progress initiative. The most recent report, released in August, stated that 32 percent of the directors and 33 percent of the executive management in Australian cricket are women. According to a recent cricket.com.au series of articles on women’s involvement in the game, Cricket Australia’s goal is to achieve a minimum 40 percent representation across all levels of the workforce.

“You don’t get medals for saying you have a female head from a women’s area” – Christina Matthews, CEO of WACA

There is a collective feeling among older women that unconscious bias and the dominance of traditionally male networks remain the greatest impediments to women’s progress at all levels of the game.

While women’s cricket has become a true entertainment and commercial product, there is still a significant lack of decision-makers outside the field. And whether it’s positions within an office, the language used to advertise positions, a tendency for female cricket to be an afterthought, or a lack of policies to address sexual harassment, there is a default setting for a masculine perspective that is at odds with crickets. a more inclusive game.

I think there are two things to consider, said Belinda Clark, the former Australian captain who has also held a number of senior performance and administration positions within the game and is one of the ICC’s mentors.

What are the structural barriers that led us to this point and what are the mental barriers that led us to this point?

From an administrative perspective, if you consider how cricket is structured in some parts of the world, you have traditionally passed through a system to reach a position of government that is essentially a male system. There are not as many women in that system as in other sports that are more gender-equal.

Matthews is also concerned about the tendency to ghettoize the game in male and female silos by encouraging women to take leadership in the women’s game only, leaving the men to the men’s game, rather than spreading representation across all areas.

You don’t get medals for saying you have a female head from a female area, Matthews said.

“It allows people to put it in the corner, put it in a box and put it away and then bring it out when they need to use it. It’s not inclusive. So you have diversity but no inclusion.

Olivia Thorton was named CEO of Cricket ACT earlier this year and agrees that incorporating both sexes into the sport has wide-ranging benefits.

Weve intentionally had women working in male programs and male coaches working in female programs, Thornton said.

We have a mixed gender this year in terms of our pathway programs. We approached cricket through a gender-neutral lens and changed that structurally. And that’s changed and the dynamics shifted completely within the local paths, because it’s just cricket. And the more we can do that, the better we become as an organization and as a game.

It’s not just boardrooms or coaching ranks that are largely male domains. While there are an increasing number of women in broadcast roles commenting on the game, the press boxes around the world remain almost exclusively male, with few female writers about the sport.

Whenever progress is made for women in cricket, be it improved payments for female cricket players or new tournaments and trajectories, a corresponding setback is common.

Take ESPNcricinfos’ statement last week that they will now use the inclusive term batter instead of batsmen in all editorial content and Player of the Match instead of Man of the Match.

The ICC switched to gender-neutral language four years ago, and the MCC changed much of the gender-specific terminology in the laws when they were updated in 2017.

In that context, ESPN’s direction is hardly revolutionary and yet it sparked a wave of online outrage and ridicule). If social media and the so-called culture wars had existed before, there might have been a similar outrage when the term fielder was dropped organically in favor of field player.

But thick skin is a prerequisite for progress and survival at the highest level, and there is a widespread belief that the status quo requires a generational change, even if it will take frustration for so long.

There are more hurdles women have to overcome, Thorton said. I hope one day not so many potential leaders come through. I think there is a problem with unconscious bias in gender roles and responsibilities and it will take some time before we untie it, but the more we can be visible and the more we can be proactive in this space, I think that in will change over time.

The ICC program can help make that change through mentorship, although it will need to take much longer than six months and the first admission of 15 women. And at least CA’s Press for Progress recognizes the gaps and sets concrete goals.

But unless there are ways for women to gain meaningful experience and skills, be it in clubs, professional organizations or the media, there will always be a shortage of candidates for senior positions. And cricket cannot afford to lose those who rise to the top.

There are plenty of positions in cricket for both men and women and I think this project is trying to give people options when it comes to hooking up, Clark said.

Were faced that there are not enough female leaders in the game. That’s essentially what this program is all about and was going to do something about it, but it will take us time to do that.