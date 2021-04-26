Bijan Robinson hurt his ankle in the spring game





On the afternoon of April 24, newly hired head coach Steve Sarkisian got his Texas soccer team onto the field at the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for some sort of game action for the first time since November last year. Texas has a promising outlook for next season at this point, especially with some of the talent for skills positions they’ll bring back in 2021. One of the most promising players for Sark and the Longhorns, who was fun to watch at the spring football game on April 24, is the sophomore running back. Bijan Robinson. The former elite five-star recruit and Tucson, AZ-born Robinson had a solid conclusion to his real freshman campaign. He was one of the top running backs in college football late last season. In addition, Robinson experienced some great moments in the annual Orange-White Match on April 24 at DKR. He got into the endzone for an early touchdown run of six yards and had a few other highlights that day. But there was also potentially bad news that emerged this weekend for Robinson during the spring game. Bijan Robinson dealing with pain for Texas football Robinson apparently told reporters after the spring game this weekend that he had a sore ankle that was bothering him a bit. The good news in this regard is that Robinson will have some time to rest off-season. We’re still a good way out from the start of summer training and fall camp, so he could be right for the next few weeks. Texas needs Robinson to be sane this fall when in fact they are going to have one of the best offenses not just in the Big 12, but in the entire country. Robinson and junior running back Roschon Johnson could be one of the best backfield duos in the country, but of course they all have to stay sane for that to happen. Despite many of the carriers going to junior running back Keaontay Ingram early last season, Robinson and Johnson still carried much of the burden in 2020. Texas got a combined total of 1,368 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns from Robinson last year and Johnson. Robinson himself was one of the country’s most efficient running backs in the last few games of 2020. Texas finished last season with a record of 7-3 (5-3 Big 12) led by former head coach Tom Herman. On January 2, Sark replaced Herman as Texas’ next head coach, and the fourth in the past decade.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos